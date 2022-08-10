Skip to main content
Twins fall into tie atop AL Central after blowout loss to Dodgers

The Twins lost and the Guardians won Tuesday night.
© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers dumped the Minnesota Twins 10-3 Tuesday night in Los Angeles, while the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 1-0 to move into a tie with the Twins for first place in the AL Central. 

It's the first time Minnesota hasn't been in sole possession of first place since June 24, and the Twins and Guardians aren't alone because the Chicago White Sox are just 1 1/2 games behind. 

"I will put stock into what the standings look like on the last day of the season,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said, via MLB.com. “That's when I'm going to do it.”

The Dodgers pounded Joe Ryan and Twins pitchers with 15 hits, including a homer from Max Muncy and seven combined doubles from Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Will Smith, Joey Gallo, Cody Bellinger and Muncy. 

Ryan allowed six runs (five earned) in five innings before the Dodgers roughed up Trevor McGill for two runs and Emilio Pagan for two more. 

Byron Buxton homered for the Twins – his 27th of the season – but it didn't come until the eighth inning when the Dodgers were already leading 8-1. 

The Dodgers have won nine in a row and are 31-5 since June 29. 

