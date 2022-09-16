Skip to main content
Twins gain ground on Guardians after sweep of Royals

A 3-2 victory on Thursday night leaves the Twins four games out of first place ahead of a five-game series in Cleveland.
Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins finally gained ground in the American League Central race on Thursday night, using a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals to pull within four games of the first-place Cleveland Guardians.

The Twins took control of the series finale thanks to the long ball. Carlos Correa hit his 21st home run of the season and his sixth homer in his past 11 games to put Minnesota on the board in the first inning.

Michael Taylor answered with an RBI single in the top of the second inning but Nick Gordon answered in the third with a two-run homer that put the Twins ahead 3-1.

Salvador Perez chipped into the lead with a home run off Dylan Bundy in the top of the fourth but the bullpen took over with four perfect innings before handing the ball to Jhoan Duran.

The Royals rallied against the Twins' flamethrower in the ninth but with the go-ahead run on third base, Duran struck out Taylor and Nick Pratto to end the game and secure the three-game sweep.

The victory was especially meaningful as the Guardians lost 8-2 to the Chicago White Sox on Thursday night. That puts the Twins four games back heading into a five-game series in Cleveland beginning Friday night.

With Luis Arraez making a pinch-hit appearance after leaving Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury, the Twins will have some reinforcements heading into a critical series.

