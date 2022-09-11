Twins get swept at home by Cleveland, fall under .500

The worst-case scenario played out for the Minnesota Twins this weekend as they were swept at home by the Cleveland Guardians, dropping Sunday's series finale 4-1.

Entering the series, the Twins trailed the Guardians by 1 1/2 games for first place in the AL Central. Now they're 4 1/2 back with 24 games to play, including what could now be a make-or-break five-game series in Cleveland this coming Friday-Monday.

Minnesota's record is 69-70, under .500 for the first time since April 23 when they were 7-8.

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber struck out seven and allowed only one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Minnesota native Sam Hentges and the rest of the Cleveland bullpen held the Twins scoreless the rest of the way.

And another bullpen meltdown hurt the Twins late as Jorge Lopez, the All-Star closer acquired at the trade deadline, gave up a bases-loaded double – albeit on a chopper that got through the infield – to Josh Naylor in the ninth inning that increased the lead from 2-1 to 4-1.

Josh Winder made his first start since going on the injured list with shoulder impingement two months ago. The rookie gave up just four hits in four innings, but two of them were solo home runs to Andres Gimenez and Steven Kwan.

Not only are the Twins well behind the Guardians in the division, they're also now 2 1/2 games behind the White Sox, who were in-progress at the time this story was published.

Up next: Twins vs. Royals Tuesday-Thursday at Target Field.