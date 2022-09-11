Skip to main content
Twins get swept at home by Cleveland, fall under .500

Twins get swept at home by Cleveland, fall under .500

Minnesota's record is 69-70, under .500 for the first time since April 23 when they were 7-8.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota's record is 69-70, under .500 for the first time since April 23 when they were 7-8.

The worst-case scenario played out for the Minnesota Twins this weekend as they were swept at home by the Cleveland Guardians, dropping Sunday's series finale 4-1. 

Entering the series, the Twins trailed the Guardians by 1 1/2 games for first place in the AL Central. Now they're 4 1/2 back with 24 games to play, including what could now be a make-or-break five-game series in Cleveland this coming Friday-Monday. 

Minnesota's record is 69-70, under .500 for the first time since April 23 when they were 7-8. 

Cleveland ace Shane Bieber struck out seven and allowed only one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings. Minnesota native Sam Hentges and the rest of the Cleveland bullpen held the Twins scoreless the rest of the way. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

And another bullpen meltdown hurt the Twins late as Jorge Lopez, the All-Star closer acquired at the trade deadline, gave up a bases-loaded double – albeit on a chopper that got through the infield – to Josh Naylor in the ninth inning that increased the lead from 2-1 to 4-1. 

Josh Winder made his first start since going on the injured list with shoulder impingement two months ago. The rookie gave up just four hits in four innings, but two of them were solo home runs to Andres Gimenez and Steven Kwan. 

Not only are the Twins well behind the Guardians in the division, they're also now 2 1/2 games behind the White Sox, who were in-progress at the time this story was published. 

Up next: Twins vs. Royals Tuesday-Thursday at Target Field. 

Related Articles

USATSI_18942091_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins get swept at home by Cleveland, fall under .500

By Joe Nelson
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards apologizes after hateful social media post

By Joe Nelson
20211121_Vikings_Packers_REG11_1048
MN Vikings

Three Rams concepts that can take the Vikings' offense to the next level

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Michael Irvin boldly predicts Kirk Cousins to set record against Packers

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19024157_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Here's what Lindsay Whalen said in her Basketball Hall of Fame speech

By Chris Schad
Nakia Watson
MN Gophers

Saturday was a great day to be a Gopher football fan

By Chris Schad
Lewis Cine
MN Vikings

What's the latest injury news ahead of Vikings-Packers?

By Adam Uren
Adrian Peterson
NFL News and Rumors

Watch: The moment Adrian Peterson is KO'd by Le'Veon Bell

By Adam Uren