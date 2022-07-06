Skip to main content
Twins lead five times, but still lose to White Sox

Twins lead five times, but still lose to White Sox

The Twins bullpen continues to struggle and cost itself a chance to sweep the White Sox.

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins bullpen continues to struggle and cost itself a chance to sweep the White Sox.

The Minnesota Twins had multiple opportunities to complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox, but despite leading five times, their bullpen couldn't close it out in a 9-8 loss on Wednesday afternoon. 

The Twins got off to a good start against Lance Lynn, taking a 3-1 lead on Luis Arraez's RBI single in the second inning. After Joe Ryan gave up a two-run homer to Eloy Jiménez in the fourth, Jorge Polanco crushed his first home run of the game to give Minnesota a 5-3 lead.

Emilio Pagan was the first Twin to come out of the bullpen and served up a two-run homer to Luis Robert to tie the game at 5. After Polanco's second homer gave the Twins a 6-5 lead in the seventh inning, the White Sox tied it up again on a Gilberto Celestino throwing error in the seventh.

Gio Urshela put the Twins back on top with a two-run homer in the top of the eighth, but Andrew Vaughn answered with a two-run bomb of his own in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 8-8.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The game eventually went to extra innings where Jovani Morán allowed a walk-off RBI single to Leury Garcia to help the White Sox avoid the sweep.

It was a disastrous game for the Twins bullpen, who allowed five runs over five innings to cost Minnesota a chance to gain ground over their American League Central rivals.

After an off-day on Thursday, the Twins will continue their road trip when they begin a three-game series with the Texas Rangers.

Related Articles

Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Twins lead five times, but still lose to White Sox

By Chris Schad17 seconds ago
Minnesota Wild
MN Wild

Wild release 2022-23 regular season schedule

By Chris Schad56 minutes ago
Aerial Powers
MN Lynx

Aerial Powers posts double-double, Lynx beat WNBA's best in Chicago

By Chris Schad1 hour ago
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Unconfirmed reports from Russia spark speculation about Kirill Kaprizov

By Adam Uren5 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff
MN Twins

Twins slug five homers, demolish White Sox

By Chris Schad18 hours ago
Chris Archer
MN Twins

Twins place Archer on injured list, Winder to start vs. White Sox

By Chris Schad23 hours ago
USATSI_18464707_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Former Twin Liam Hendriks calls for action after Highland Park shooting

By Adam UrenJul 5, 2022
Byron Buxton / Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Twins turn triple play, defeat White Sox in extra innings

By Chris SchadJul 4, 2022