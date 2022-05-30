Twins officially place Lewis on IL, recall Miranda

The Minnesota Twins officially placed Royce Lewis on the 10-day injured list on Monday, as the Twins' top prospect is dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee.

Lewis was injured just hours after he was recalled prior to Sunday's game against the Kansas City Royals. After making a leaping catch off the bat of Emmanuel Pena in the third inning, Lewis slammed into the wall and felt pain in his right knee.

Lewis stayed in the game through the rest of the inning but was replaced by Nick Gordon in the top of the fourth. Lewis underwent an MRI on Sunday and Rocco Baldelli said he was walking around the clubhouse after the game.

That wasn't enough to avoid a trip to the injured list, however, and Baldelli said the team plans to re-evaluate Lewis after the swelling in his knee goes down later this week.

Lewis's injury comes at a tough time for the Twins. Minnesota is slated to play a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday and could be shorthanded for next weekend's series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Due to Canada's vaccination requirements for COVID-19, the Twins could be without several regulars, leaving the team scrambling for replacements.

To replace Lewis on the roster, the Twins recalled Jose Miranda from Triple-A St. Paul after sending him down to make room for Lewis. Miranda is hitting .164 on the season with five doubles, one home run and five RBI.