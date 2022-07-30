Twins place Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó on injured list

The Minnesota Twins have placed outfielder Max Kepler and first baseman Miguel Sanó on the 10-day injured list ahead of Saturday night's game with the San Diego Padres.

Sanó returns to the injured list after missing 75 games this season after undergoing surgery on his left knee. Although the 29-year-old was recalled earlier this week after completing a rehab assignment, he went 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in three games with the Twins.

His recent performance leaves Sanó with a .083/.211/.133 batter's line with one home run and 25 strikeouts in 71 at-bats this season.

Meanwhile, Kepler's placement on the injured list is retroactive to July 27 after suffering a right toe fracture during a win over the Detroit Tigers on July 24. In 85 games this season, Kepler is hitting .244/.344/.390 with nine homers.

To replace Kepler and Sanó on the roster, the Twins have recalled infielder Tim Beckham and outfielder Mark Contreras from Triple-A St. Paul.

Beckham signed a minor league deal with the Twins this offseason and hit .413/.483/.579 with five home runs in 33 games with the Saints. Contreras is making his third stint with the Twins this season, going 1-for-9 with two RBI in six games in Minnesota.