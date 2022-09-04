Twins place Tyler Mahle back on the injured list with shoulder inflammation

Skip to main content
Mahle lasted just two innings in his return from the injured list on Saturday night.

The Minnesota Twins have put Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list as the right-hander continues to deal with right shoulder inflammation.

Mahle returned from the injured list on Saturday night but lasted just two innings in a 13-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He also experienced a drop in velocity with his four-seam fastball clocking in 91 mph -- 2.2 mph below his season average according to Statcast.

It is the third stint on the injured list this season for Mahle, who was previously placed on the list on July 2 with Cincinnati and Aug. 20 with Minnesota.

Mahle has made four starts for the Twins since being acquired in exchange for four prospects from the Cincinnati Reds, going 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA. 

To replace him on the roster, the Twins called up Jovani Moran for the fifth time this season. In 21 appearances, Moran has gone 0-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 26.1 innings.

