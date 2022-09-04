Twins place Tyler Mahle back on the injured list with shoulder inflammation

The Minnesota Twins have put Tyler Mahle back on the 15-day injured list as the right-hander continues to deal with right shoulder inflammation.

Mahle returned from the injured list on Saturday night but lasted just two innings in a 13-0 loss to the Chicago White Sox. He also experienced a drop in velocity with his four-seam fastball clocking in 91 mph -- 2.2 mph below his season average according to Statcast.

It is the third stint on the injured list this season for Mahle, who was previously placed on the list on July 2 with Cincinnati and Aug. 20 with Minnesota.

Mahle has made four starts for the Twins since being acquired in exchange for four prospects from the Cincinnati Reds, going 1-1 with a 4.41 ERA.

To replace him on the roster, the Twins called up Jovani Moran for the fifth time this season. In 21 appearances, Moran has gone 0-1 with a 2.05 ERA in 26.1 innings.