Skip to main content
Twins rained out, will play Yankees in doubleheader Wednesday

Twins rained out, will play Yankees in doubleheader Wednesday

Game 1 of the doubleheader will be broadcast on Prime Video for Yankees fans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Game 1 of the doubleheader will be broadcast on Prime Video for Yankees fans.

A wicked weather day in the Northeast has forced Major League Baseball to postpone Tuesday night's game between the New York Yankees and Minnesota Twins. 

The game will be made up Wednesday at 2:05 p.m. CT, serving as the first game of a doubleheader. Game 2 is scheduled to start no earlier than 6:05 p.m. CT. 

What's more is that because Tuesday's game was supposed to be televised on TBS, it'll now be available on Prime Video at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday. That's the only way New York viewers can catch the game, though Bally Sports North is expected to have coverage in Minnesota. 

Prime and YES Network agreed to a deal to give Prime Video exclusive broadcast rights to 21 Yankees games this season. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Game 2 of the doubleheader will also be available on Bally Sports North.

The entire New York area has been in a flash flood watch Tuesday, with some areas expected to receive 2-4 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service. 

weatherstory

Related: Louie Varland to make MLB pitching debut against Yankees

Related Articles

Yankee Stadium
MN Twins

Twins rained out, will play Yankees in doubleheader Wednesday

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_17252470_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

Vikings unveil 'unofficial' depth chart for season opener

By Joe Nelson
Christian Watson
MN Vikings

With Rodgers impressed, is Watson going to haunt the Vikings?

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-09-06 at 12.26.34 PM
MN Vikings

Packers 'don't really know what to expect' from Vikings offense

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18764658
MN Vikings

Za'Darius Smith's role vs. Packers goes well beyond 'revenge'

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Louie Varland
MN Twins

MN native Louie Varland to make MLB debut for Twins at Yankees

By Joe Nelson
Kirill Kaprizov
MN Wild

Wild GM Bill Guerin discusses Kirill Kaprizov's 'stressful' summer

By Chris Schad
Josh Donaldson / Aaron Judge
MN Twins

Twins fail again to solve Yankees in New York

By Chris Schad