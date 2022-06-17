Skip to main content
Twins recall Alex Kirilloff, place Jorge Polanco on IL

Kirilloff will rejoin the Twins in Arizona but Polanco will head to the injured list for the first time in his career.

Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins have called up outfielder Alex Kirilloff before Friday's game with the Arizona Diamondbacks but have also placed Jorge Polanco on the injured list with a back injury.

Kirilloff got off to a slow start, hitting 5-for-29 (.172) in 10 games with the Twins this season but has been tearing the cover off the ball since being demoted on May 15.

In 35 games with the Saints, Kirilloff is hitting .359/.465/.641 with 10 homers and 32 RBI. He has reached another level in the past two weeks, hitting .412/.508/.980 with eight homers and 20 RBI over his past 13 games.

While Kirilloff's return to the lineup will be a good thing for a Twins lineup that has been shutout an MLB-leading nine times this season, it comes at the price of losing their second baseman.

Polanco hasn't played since June 12, but was hitting .325/.413/.525 with two homers and seven RBI in the month of June. 

With Kirilloff's return, Luis Arraez will likely shift over to second base while Kirilloff takes over at first base.

