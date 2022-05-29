Twins recall Royce Lewis, option Jose Miranda to St. Paul

Minnesota Twins prospect Royce Lewis has been recalled from Triple-A St. Paul and is starting in center field for Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals.

Lewis tore it up during his first stint in the majors, hitting .308 with two homers and 5 RBI in 11 games. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft continued to hit in his return to St. Paul, hitting .318 with two homers and four stolen bases after being optioned on May 17 but also showed off his versatility defensively.

Lewis played left field, third base and shortstop over the last 10 games for St. Paul and it appears Lewis will have the same utility role in his second stint with the Twins.

To make room for Lewis, the Twins have optioned Jose Miranda to the Saints. Miranda hit .164 with one home run and five RBI while playing first and third base.