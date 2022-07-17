Skip to main content
Twins send down Devin Smeltzer to activate Chris Archer

Twins send down Devin Smeltzer to activate Chris Archer

Archer will start Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Archer will start Sunday's series finale against the White Sox.

The Minnesota Twins activated Chris Archer from the 10-day injured list on Sunday, but in a corresponding move, they have optioned Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A St. Paul.

Smeltzer got off to a strong start after joining the Twins on May 14, going 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his first six starts, but the left-hander has run into a wall since then with a 1-2 record and a 5.97 ERA in six starts since June 17.

The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman also states that due to off days, the Twins won't need a fifth starter until August, leaving Smeltzer as the odd man out.

With Smeltzer in St. Paul, the Twins will turn to Archer to start Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander has gone 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts this season but went on the injured list with right hip tightness after throwing a season-high 90 pitches in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians on June 30.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With the Twins' lead in the AL Central down to 2.5 games, they'll hope Archer can provide a boost heading into the All-Star break.

Related Articles

Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Twins send down Devin Smeltzer to activate Chris Archer

By Chris Schadjust now
USATSI_18704816_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins slug 3 homers to topple White Sox, reach 50 wins

By Joe Nelson18 hours ago
Jorge Polanco
MN Twins

Twins' pitching stumbles again, AL Central lead continues to shrink

By Chris SchadJul 15, 2022
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Lynx erupt in second half to pull away from Fever

By Chris SchadJul 15, 2022
Max Meyer gets call-up to Marlins
MN Gophers

Watch: The moment Minnesotan Max Meyer gets call-up to Marlins

By Tommy WiitaJul 15, 2022
Dick Bremer
MN Twins

Dick Bremer's call of Luis Robert's grand slam sums it up for Twins fans

By Chris SchadJul 15, 2022
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Robert's grand slam helps White Sox crush Twins in series opener

By Chris SchadJul 14, 2022
Sylvia Fowles
MN Twins

Lynx rally comes up short, fall behind in WNBA playoff race

By Chris SchadJul 14, 2022