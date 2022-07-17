Twins send down Devin Smeltzer to activate Chris Archer

The Minnesota Twins activated Chris Archer from the 10-day injured list on Sunday, but in a corresponding move, they have optioned Devin Smeltzer to Triple-A St. Paul.

Smeltzer got off to a strong start after joining the Twins on May 14, going 3-0 with a 2.38 ERA in his first six starts, but the left-hander has run into a wall since then with a 1-2 record and a 5.97 ERA in six starts since June 17.

The Athletic's Aaron Gleeman also states that due to off days, the Twins won't need a fifth starter until August, leaving Smeltzer as the odd man out.

With Smeltzer in St. Paul, the Twins will turn to Archer to start Sunday's series finale against the Chicago White Sox. The right-hander has gone 2-3 with a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts this season but went on the injured list with right hip tightness after throwing a season-high 90 pitches in a loss to the Cleveland Guardians on June 30.

With the Twins' lead in the AL Central down to 2.5 games, they'll hope Archer can provide a boost heading into the All-Star break.