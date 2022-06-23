Twins shutout Cleveland 1-0, tied atop AL Central

After blowing eighth-inning leads in the first two games of the series, the Minnesota Twins held on for a 1-0 victory over the Cleveland Guardians Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis.

The only run of the day was a solo homer to straightaway center field by Nick Gordon in the fourth inning.

Devin Smeltzer tossed six shutout innings and the bullpen combo of Joe Smith, Jhoan Duran and Caleb Thielbar finished off the Guardians for a combined five-hit shutout.