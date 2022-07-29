Skip to main content
Twins sign veteran Brad Peacock to a minor league deal

date 2022-07-29

The Twins will send Peacock to Triple-A St. Paul.
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Twins added their first arm to the bullpen on Friday afternoon, signing veteran reliever Brad Peacock to a minor league deal.

In 10 major league seasons, Peacock owns a 34-31 record with a 4.11 ERA, but neck and shoulder injuries have limited him to just 7.2 major league innings since 2019.

Those issues appear to be behind him after signing a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals last offseason. The right-hander went 2-1 with a 1.64 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 38.1 innings for Triple-A Omaha this season before being granted his release this week.

A former Top 100 prospect, Peacock also has plenty of postseason experience, recording a 4.50 ERA in 18 innings and winning a World Series with the Houston Astros in 2017.

Peacock's signing won't excite Twins fans, who are expecting the team to add multiple relievers prior to the Aug. 2 trade deadling. For a team that will need to make multiple deals to make that happen, signing Peacock is a decent start.

