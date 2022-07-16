Skip to main content
Twins slug 3 homers to topple White Sox, reach 50 wins

Twins slug 3 homers to topple White Sox, reach 50 wins

The Twins reached 50 wins on Saturday.

© Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins reached 50 wins on Saturday.

Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco each homered to lead the Twins over the White Sox 6-3 Saturday afternoon at Target Field. 

The win pushes Minnesota's lead over Chicago back up to 4 games entering Sunday's series finale, which also serves as the final game before the All-Star break, though Byron Buxton and Arraez will be in Los Angeles representing the Twins at the game. 

Cleveland, however, is just 2.5 games back of the Twins. 

Arraez got the Twins on the board to start the game, launching a Lance Lynn pitch 403 feet into the right field stands for a leadoff homer. Correa jumped Lynn for a two-run shot in the third, and the floodgates opened three batters later when Polanco ripped a three-run homer to right to make it 6-0. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Dylan Bundy went 5.1 innings and gave up three runs and the bullpen held serve, tossing a scoreless 3.2 innings, including a six-out save by Jhoan Duran. 

Sunday's game starts at 1:10 p.m. 

Related Articles

USATSI_18704816_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins slug 3 homers to topple White Sox, reach 50 wins

By Joe Nelson11 seconds ago
Jorge Polanco
MN Twins

Twins' pitching stumbles again, AL Central lead continues to shrink

By Chris Schad19 hours ago
Sylvia Fowles
MN Lynx

Lynx erupt in second half to pull away from Fever

By Chris Schad21 hours ago
Max Meyer gets call-up to Marlins
MN Gophers

Watch: The moment Minnesotan Max Meyer gets call-up to Marlins

By Tommy WiitaJul 15, 2022
Dick Bremer
MN Twins

Dick Bremer's call of Luis Robert's grand slam sums it up for Twins fans

By Chris SchadJul 15, 2022
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Robert's grand slam helps White Sox crush Twins in series opener

By Chris SchadJul 14, 2022
Sylvia Fowles
MN Twins

Lynx rally comes up short, fall behind in WNBA playoff race

By Chris SchadJul 14, 2022
Austin Rivers
MN Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves agree to one-year deal with Austin Rivers

By Chris SchadJul 14, 2022