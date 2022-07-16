Twins slug 3 homers to topple White Sox, reach 50 wins

Luis Arraez, Carlos Correa and Jorge Polanco each homered to lead the Twins over the White Sox 6-3 Saturday afternoon at Target Field.

The win pushes Minnesota's lead over Chicago back up to 4 games entering Sunday's series finale, which also serves as the final game before the All-Star break, though Byron Buxton and Arraez will be in Los Angeles representing the Twins at the game.

Cleveland, however, is just 2.5 games back of the Twins.

Arraez got the Twins on the board to start the game, launching a Lance Lynn pitch 403 feet into the right field stands for a leadoff homer. Correa jumped Lynn for a two-run shot in the third, and the floodgates opened three batters later when Polanco ripped a three-run homer to right to make it 6-0.

Dylan Bundy went 5.1 innings and gave up three runs and the bullpen held serve, tossing a scoreless 3.2 innings, including a six-out save by Jhoan Duran.

Sunday's game starts at 1:10 p.m.