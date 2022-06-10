Twins smash 5 homers, still find a way to lose to Yankees

The Minnesota Twins hit five home runs on Thursday night but it wasn't enough as they blew a four-run lead in a 10-7 loss to the New York Yankees.

The night got off to a great start after Luis Arraez, Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the first inning. Minnesota continued to pound Gerrit Cole, using a three-run homer from Buxton and a moonshot from Trevor Larnach to chase the Yankees' ace from the game.

With a 7-3 lead, it appeared that the rout was on, but the Twins proceeded to play all the hits to make a Thursday night in June feel like a dark night in October.

Joey Gallo and DJ LeMahieu hit solo home runs in the fifth inning to chip into the lead. Aaron Hicks tied the game on a two-run homer after Jorge Polanco and Correa misplayed a pop-up in the sixth. Even the flamethrowing Jhoan Duran couldn't stop the bleeding, allowing a pair of RBI singles in the seventh to give New York the lead.

All of this sent a jubilant Target Field into disbelief as the Twins missed an opportunity to win a series against the Yankees for the first time since 2018.

The Twins will try to shake it off as they open a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.