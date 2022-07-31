Skip to main content
Twins surrender another late lead, AL Central race tightens

Twins surrender another late lead, AL Central race tightens

The Twins lost another game in the standings after a 3-2 loss to the Padres.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins lost another game in the standings after a 3-2 loss to the Padres.

The Minnesota Twins watched another late lead disappear as they fell to the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

San Diego got on the board first on a Jurickson Profar homer in the third inning, but the Twins got back on top thanks to some power of their own.

Luis Arraez homered in the fifth inning to tie the game and Jose Miranda smashed his 10th home run of the season in the sixth to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

Dylan Bundy did his best to preserve the lead but ran into trouble in the sixth inning. After exiting with runners on first and third with nobody out, Emilio Pagán got the first out before allowing RBI singles to Jake Cronenworth and Luke Voit to give San Diego a 3-2 lead.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sean Manaea limited the Twins to two runs over six innings while striking out seven and the Padres bullpen held the Twins hitless over the final three innings to take the series in San Diego.

The loss shrinks the Twins' lead in the American League Central to one game over the Cleveland Guardians. Minnesota will look to get on track when they return home to open a three-game series with the Detroit Tigers on Monday night.

Related Articles

Byron Buxton / Jake Garlick
MN Twins

Twins surrender another late lead, AL Central race tightens

By Chris Schad24 seconds ago
Camp
MN Vikings

If this is it for drama, Vikings are off to a good start

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider7 hours ago
Alex Kirilloff
MN Twins

Alex Kirilloff dealing with more wrist issues

By Chris Schad9 hours ago
David Ortiz
MN Twins

Pierzynski explains what went wrong with David Ortiz and the Twins

By Joe Nelson20 hours ago
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Correa's bomb lifts Twins over Padres

By Chris Schad20 hours ago
Miguel Sano
MN Twins

Twins place Max Kepler, Miguel Sanó on injured list

By Chris SchadJul 30, 2022 5:45 PM EDT
Blaise Andries
MN Gophers

Blaise Andries goes 'full Stone Cold Steve Austin' at Dolphins camp

By Chris SchadJul 30, 2022 2:51 PM EDT
Tyler Mahle
MN Twins

Here are the latest Twins trade rumors for Saturday

By Chris SchadJul 30, 2022 11:27 AM EDT