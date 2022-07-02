Skip to main content
Twins win on Byron Buxton's walk-off homer over Orioles

Twins win on Byron Buxton's walk-off homer over Orioles

Buxton launched his 21st homer of the season to win it for the Twins.

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Buxton launched his 21st homer of the season to win it for the Twins.

After losing in walk-off fashion Wednesday and Thursday in Cleveland, the Minnesota Twins got one back on a walk-off, two-run homer by Byron Buxton to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-2 Friday night. 

The Target Field crowd erupted when Buxton launched a hanging breaking ball from Jorge Lopez over the wall in left-center field – his career-high 21st of the season to save the game give the Twins a 1.5-game lead in the AL Central over the Cleveland Guardians, who were rained out against the Yankees Friday night. 

Buxton's blast saved an otherwise quiet night at the plate. Minnesota had three hits in the first inning and didn't get another hit until Luis Arraez led off the ninth with a single. His homer also took some heat off the bullpen, which again failed late in the game when Caleb Thielbar gave up the go-ahead run in the eighth inning. 

While Buxton was the hero, it was Joe Ryan who gave the Twins seven strong innings. The rookie right-handed allowed just one run on two hits while striking out seven. He needed just 89 pitches to get 21 outs.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The win gets the Twins to 44-36. 

Up next: Twins vs. Orioles, Saturday at 1:10 p.m. 

Related Articles

Buxton
MN Twins

Twins win on Byron Buxton's walk-off homer over Orioles

By Joe Nelsonjust now
Rudy Gobert
MN Timberwolves

Report: Wolves land Rudy Gobert in blockbuster trade with Jazz

By Joe Nelson7 hours ago
Emilio Pagan
MN Twins

Brian Murphy: Twins’ bullpen brushfires now raging out of control

By Brian Murphy11 hours ago
Anthony Edwards
MN Timberwolves

Tom Brady to Anthony Edwards: ‘You’re playing the wrong sport bro'

By Chris Schad13 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Report: Karl-Anthony Towns agrees to supermax extension with Timberwolves

By Chris Schad16 hours ago
Kyle Anderson
MN Timberwolves

Report: Kyle Anderson agrees to two-year deal with Timberwolves

By Chris SchadJun 30, 2022
USATSI_18617928_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Bullpen debacle continues as Guardians walk-off Twins again

By Joe NelsonJun 30, 2022
USCUCLALogos
MN Gophers

Reports: UCLA, USC in talks to leave PAC-12 for Big Ten

By Tommy WiitaJun 30, 2022