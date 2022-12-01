TwinsFest returns for the first time since 2020

TwinsFest is back for the first time since before the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a global pandemic. Last held in January 2020 – almost three months before the pandemic became official – the Twins are bringing back the fan festival.

It'll be held Jan. 27-28, but the only day autographs will be available is Saturday, Jan. 28. The Friday, Jan. 27 start to Twins Fest will be held 7-10 p.m. at The Fillmore Minneapolis and feature an "entertainment-filled evening with Twins players, coaches, alumni and broadcasters," the team said in a release.

So far, the only current players scheduled to attend are Nick Gordon, Jhoan Duran, Luis Arraez, Joe Ryan, Ryan Jeffers, Caleb Thielbar and Jose Miranda.

Fans will be able to partake in the autograph frenzy at Target Field on Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The team is calling it "Signature Saturday." Also on Jan. 28 there will be a baseball clinic for kids ages 6-18 at urban Ventures, which is located at 2924 4th Ave. in south Minneapolis.

Tickets to the Friday night TwinsFest Live start at $35 for general admission, which doesn't come with a seat but allows for photo opportunities and a chance to buy yourself a drink at the cash bar.

For $149, you can get on the mezzanine level and get access to appetizers, two drink tickets, a stool or seat, photo opportunities and a gift bag with a Twins hat.

For $279, you get access to players, a Q&A with players, an open bar, appetizers, better seating, photo opportunities and a gift bag that includes the new Twins hat and an autographed baseball.

Tickets to "Signature Saturday" are $20 for everyone ages 13 and up and $10 for kids 12 and under. It's an additional $20 for the baseball clinics at Urban Ventures.

Here's who is scheduled to attend TwinsFest.

Players

Nick Gordon

Jhoan Duran

Luis Arraez

Joe Ryan

Ryan Jeffers

Caleb Thielbar

Jose Miranda

Rocco Baldelli

Alumni