Watch: Byron Buxton crashes into the wall to make an amazing catch

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton made a remarkable catch on Friday night, crashing into the wall for a highlight reel moment against the Texas Rangers.

The catch in the top of the fourth inning when Marcus Semien hit a line drive to deep center field. With Buxton and Nick Gordon tracking the ball, Buxton avoided a collision with Gordon before making the catch and slamming into the fence.

Buxton laid on the ground for several moments before being helped up by Gordon and stayed in the game, prompting a sigh of relief from Twins fans and preserving a 3-0 lead.