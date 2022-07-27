Watch: Byron Buxton crushes moonshot in first AB of 2nd half

After missing the first two games of the second half after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his knee, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton returned to the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The good news for Twins fans got better on the third pitch of the game when Buxton crushed a leadoff home run off Milwaukee starter Ethan Small.

Buxton's 24th home run of the year not only put the Twins on the board but it was a statistical marvel. According to Statcast, Buxton's bomb had an exit velocity of 112.4 mph and traveled 449 feet onto the center field concourse at American Family Field.

Buxton concluded the first half hitting .216/.293/.531 with 23 home runs and 43 RBI. Coming off his first All-Star appearance, the 28-year-old has more than enough power to carry the Twins down the stretch.