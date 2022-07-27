Skip to main content
Watch: Byron Buxton crushes moonshot in first AB of 2nd half

Watch: Byron Buxton crushes moonshot in first AB of 2nd half

Buxton unleashed a 449-foot bomb to lead off Tuesday's game against the Brewers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Buxton unleashed a 449-foot bomb to lead off Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

After missing the first two games of the second half after receiving a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his knee, Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton returned to the lineup for Tuesday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. 

The good news for Twins fans got better on the third pitch of the game when Buxton crushed a leadoff home run off Milwaukee starter Ethan Small.

Buxton's 24th home run of the year not only put the Twins on the board but it was a statistical marvel. According to Statcast, Buxton's bomb had an exit velocity of 112.4 mph and traveled 449 feet onto the center field concourse at American Family Field.

Buxton concluded the first half hitting .216/.293/.531 with 23 home runs and 43 RBI. Coming off his first All-Star appearance, the 28-year-old has more than enough power to carry the Twins down the stretch.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Watch: Byron Buxton crushes moonshot in first AB of 2nd half

By Chris Schad19 seconds ago
Screen Shot 2022-07-26 at 2.49.00 PM
MN Vikings

Vikings announcer says Zimmer 'snapped' when Cousins pushed him

By Bring Me The Sports4 hours ago
Pressure
MN Vikings

5 Vikings under the most pressure heading into the 2022 season

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider11 hours ago
Miguel Sano
MN Twins

Twins reinstate Sano from IL, send Celestino to St. Paul

By Chris Schad22 hours ago
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

It's go time for Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves

By Chris SchadJul 25, 2022 4:57 PM EDT
Kadyn Betts
MN Gophers

2023 recruit Kadyn Betts reclassifies to join the Gophers now

By Joe NelsonJul 25, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
52ManRoster
MN Vikings

A Vikings 53-man roster and depth chart projection to open training camp

By Matthew Coller of Purple InsiderJul 25, 2022 8:27 AM EDT
David Ortiz
MN Twins

What did David Ortiz say about the Twins during his HOF speech?

By Chris SchadJul 24, 2022 10:10 PM EDT