Watch: Twins smash back-to-back-to-back homers to open rubber game with Yankees

The Minnesota Twins opened Thursday's game with a bang (or more specifically three of them) as they smashed back-to-back-to-back home runs off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning.

After the Yankees opened the game with a run in the top of the first, Luis Arraez took Cole deep for a leadoff homer to tie things up. Once Arraez finished celebrating his first home run of the season, Byron Buxton crushed the next pitch, launching a 422-foot bomb to give the Twins a 2-1 lead.

Carlos Correa didn't want to feel left out, so he hit a home run of his own, putting the Twins ahead 3-1 against the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

After pummeling fellow Cy Young candidate Nestor Cortes Jr. on Wednesday night, Minnesota is looking for a rare series victory against New York. For now, Twins fans can revel in some sweet Yankee tears.