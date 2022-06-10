Watch: Twins smash back-to-back-to-back homers to open rubber game with Yankees

Skip to main content
Watch: Twins smash back-to-back-to-back homers off Gerrit Cole to open rubber game with Yankees

The Twins opened Thursday's game by pummeling the Yankees ace.

Bally Sports North

The Twins opened Thursday's game by pummeling the Yankees ace.

The Minnesota Twins opened Thursday's game with a bang (or more specifically three of them) as they smashed back-to-back-to-back home runs off New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole in the first inning.

After the Yankees opened the game with a run in the top of the first, Luis Arraez took Cole deep for a leadoff homer to tie things up. Once Arraez finished celebrating his first home run of the season, Byron Buxton crushed the next pitch, launching a 422-foot bomb to give the Twins a 2-1 lead.

Carlos Correa didn't want to feel left out, so he hit a home run of his own, putting the Twins ahead 3-1 against the two-time Cy Young Award winner.

After pummeling fellow Cy Young candidate Nestor Cortes Jr. on Wednesday night, Minnesota is looking for a rare series victory against New York. For now, Twins fans can revel in some sweet Yankee tears.

