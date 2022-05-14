Watch: Royce Lewis hits grand slam for 1st career home run

Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis smashed his first career home run on Friday night, launching a grand slam during Minnesota's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

After hitting a double off the center field fence in his first at-bat of the inning, Lewis left no doubt in his second, smashing a Bryan Shaw cutter into the left field bleachers to cap off a nine-run inning for the Twins.

Lewis's came into Friday's game hitting .286 (6-for-21) with a double, but after Friday's blast, it appears the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft is starting to heat up.