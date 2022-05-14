Skip to main content
Watch: Royce Lewis hits grand slam for 1st career home run

Watch: Royce Lewis hits grand slam for 1st career home run

Lewis's homer capped of a nine-run fifth inning for the Twins.

Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Lewis's homer capped of a nine-run fifth inning for the Twins.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Royce Lewis smashed his first career home run on Friday night, launching a grand slam during Minnesota's game against the Cleveland Guardians.

After hitting a double off the center field fence in his first at-bat of the inning, Lewis left no doubt in his second, smashing a Bryan Shaw cutter into the left field bleachers to cap off a nine-run inning for the Twins.

Lewis's came into Friday's game hitting .286 (6-for-21) with a double, but after Friday's blast, it appears the No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 MLB Draft is starting to heat up.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Lewis's grand slam caps 9-run inning, Twins take opener vs. Guardians

By Chris Schad9 hours ago
Royce Lewis
MN Twins

Watch: Royce Lewis hits grand slam for 1st career home run

By Chris Schad10 hours ago
Cam Talbot
MN Wild

What's next for 'pissed off' Cam Talbot and the Wild?

By Joe Nelson21 hours ago
Schedule
MN Vikings

The Vikings' schedule, ranked by difficulty

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider23 hours ago
USATSI_18256729_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Season ends in St. Louis: Wild bashed by Blues in Game 6

By Joe NelsonMay 13, 2022
U.S. Bank Stadium
MN Vikings

Here's the Vikings' full schedule for the 2022 NFL season

By Chris SchadMay 12, 2022
Josh Winder
MN Twins

Astros shut out Twins to complete series sweep

By Chris SchadMay 12, 2022
Odyssey Sims
MN Lynx

Lynx agree to buyout with McCoughtry, waive Sims

By Chris SchadMay 12, 2022