Where is Dick Bremer and who is calling the Twins game in his place?

The Twins broadcast booth has a new look for their series in Detroit.
Fans tuning into the Minnesota Twins opener against the Detroit Tigers were greeted by an unfamiliar voice on Saturday as Dick Bremer was not in the broadcast booth. 

Instead, Chris Vosters was in the play-by-play seat next to Glen Perkins. Where's Bremer? He's in Cooperstown for this weekend's Hall of Fame inductions, which will include Twins greats Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat, not to mention Twins legend Red Sox legend David Ortiz. 

Vosters has called games for the Big Ten Network, FOX Sports, the ESPN family of networks and Stadium and was even part of NBC's coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics, the 2018 Paralympics and the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

The 30-year-old was also named the play-by-play voice of the Chicago Blackhawks in April, but Saturday night was his first MLB broadcast.

Bremer's fans can rest easy, however as he is expected to return when the Twins open a two-game series in Milwaukee on Tuesday.

