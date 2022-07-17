White Sox tee off on Twins, win critical series before All-Star break

The Minnesota Twins were let down by their bullpen on Sunday afternoon as the Chicago White Sox hit three home runs in an 11-0 loss that closed the first half of the season.

Chris Archer looked good coming off his return from the injured list but allowed a two-run single to Tim Anderson that put Chicago on the board in the fifth inning. After Tyler Duffey relieved Archer, he allowed a two-run double to Andrew Vaughn to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead.

Things got worse in the seventh inning when Joe Smith allowed a two-run homer to Yoan Moncada, a solo home run to Vaughn and a three-run bomb to Josh Harrison to put the Twins in a 10-0 hole.

With Adam Engel adding an RBI double in the eighth, it was more than enough for Dylan Cease, who allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings.

The loss gives the White Sox a critical series win before the All-Star break, drawing them three games back of the Twins in the American League Central. With the Cleveland Guardians' win over the Detroit Tigers, the Twins' lead in the division is down to two games entering the second half of the season.

The Twins will return to action on July 23, when they open a two-game series with the Tigers at Comerica Park.