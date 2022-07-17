Skip to main content
White Sox tee off on Twins, win critical series before All-Star break

White Sox tee off on Twins, win critical series before All-Star break

The Twins closed the first half of the season on a sour note.

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Twins closed the first half of the season on a sour note.

The Minnesota Twins were let down by their bullpen on Sunday afternoon as the Chicago White Sox hit three home runs in an 11-0 loss that closed the first half of the season.

Chris Archer looked good coming off his return from the injured list but allowed a two-run single to Tim Anderson that put Chicago on the board in the fifth inning. After Tyler Duffey relieved Archer, he allowed a two-run double to Andrew Vaughn to give the White Sox a 4-0 lead.

Things got worse in the seventh inning when Joe Smith allowed a two-run homer to Yoan Moncada, a solo home run to Vaughn and a three-run bomb to Josh Harrison to put the Twins in a 10-0 hole.

With Adam Engel adding an RBI double in the eighth, it was more than enough for Dylan Cease, who allowed just one hit and two walks while striking out eight over seven shutout innings.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The loss gives the White Sox a critical series win before the All-Star break, drawing them three games back of the Twins in the American League Central. With the Cleveland Guardians' win over the Detroit Tigers, the Twins' lead in the division is down to two games entering the second half of the season.

The Twins will return to action on July 23, when they open a two-game series with the Tigers at Comerica Park.

Related Articles

Chris Archer
MN Twins

White Sox tee off on Twins, win critical series before All-Star break

By Chris Schad15 seconds ago
Cheryl Reeve
MN Lynx

Delle Donne, Mystics cool off surging Lynx

By Chris Schad15 minutes ago
Byron Buxton
MN Twins

Byron Buxton to start for AL in MLB All-Star Game

By Chris Schad36 minutes ago
Ryan Jeffers
MN Twins

Ryan Jeffers has fractured thumb, could be out 2 months

By Chris Schad3 hours ago
USATSI_18704962_168397563_lowres
MN Gophers

Here's how Max Meyer did in his MLB debut

By Chris Schad3 hours ago
Devin Smeltzer
MN Twins

Twins send down Devin Smeltzer to activate Chris Archer

By Chris Schad4 hours ago
USATSI_18704816_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins slug 3 homers to topple White Sox, reach 50 wins

By Joe Nelson22 hours ago
Jorge Polanco
MN Twins

Twins' pitching stumbles again, AL Central lead continues to shrink

By Chris SchadJul 15, 2022