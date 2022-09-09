Who will win the AL Central: Guardians, Twins or White Sox?

Now or never. That's the only thing that should be on the minds of the Minnesota Twins as they are playing at home in a critical three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians Friday-Sunday.

Entering Friday's game, Cleveland is 1.5 games ahead of Minnesota and Chicago in the AL Central, which is proving to be the tightest divisional race in the majors, and if all three continue to trade punches the way they have all season, the division probably won't be settled until the final weekend.

The Twins are 5-6 against the Guardians and 7-6 against the White Sox.

The Guardians are 6-5 against the Twins and 9-6 against the White Sox.

The White Sox are 6-7 against the Twins and 6-9 against the Guardians.

The division is up for grabs, but which team has the easier schedule?

According to Tankathon, the White Sox has the second-easiest remaining schedule in the American League and the fourth easiest in the majors. Then it's the Twins, who are right behind the Sox with the fifth-easiest schedule. The Guardians don't have it much harder with the eighth easiest stretch run.

White Sox remaining schedule:

3 at Athletics

2 vs Rockies

1 at Guardians

3 at Tigers

3 vs Guardians

3 vs Tigers

3 at Twins

3 at Padres

3 vs Twins

Twins remaining schedule:

3 vs Guardians

3 vs Royals

5 at Guardians

3 at Royals

3 vs Angels

3 vs White Sox

3 at Tigers

3 at White Sox

Guardians remaining schedule:

3 at Twins

3 vs Angels

1 vs White Sox

5 vs Twins

3 at White Sox

3 at Rangers

3 vs Rays

6 vs Royals

If pitching wins championships, the Guardians have to be favored to win the division – and they are with a 41.3% chance to do so, per FanGraphs, compared to 30.8% for the White Sox and 25.8% for the Twins.

Cleveland is down Aaron Civale and Zack Plesac due to injuries, but they can still roll with ace Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie at the front of the rotation, along with baseball's most dominant closer, Emmanuel Clase.

The Twins are riddled with injuries and relying on Sonny Gray, Joe Ryan, Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and rookie Louie Varland in the rotation, though they do offer one of baseball's best late-inning foursomes with Caleb Thielbar, Michael Fulmer, Jhoan Duran and Jorge Lopez. Anyone else in the bullpen is a massive risk.

Chicago has Cy Young contender Dylan Cease, who was one out away from no-hitting the Twins last Saturday, and All-Star closer Liam Hendriks.

Lo and behold, after facing Cleveland righty Paul Quantril Friday night, the Twins have to face McKenzie and Bieber over the weekend. Bieber has a 1.25 ERA in his last five road starts.

Related: Yankees baffled by umps', replay crew's critical call in Twins win

Related: Twins are equivalent of a 100-loss team against good clubs

Note: Friday's game is only available on Apple TV (it's free, you just need an Apple ID) and Saturday's game will be televised on FOX. Sunday's series finale will be on Bally Sports North.