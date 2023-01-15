10 Giants facts that shouldn't scare the Vikings at all

Need a last-minute boost of confidence before the Vikings and Giants square off at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon? Here are 10 stats/facts that should relieve some of the anxiety fans are feeling...

1. Giants went 2-5-1 in the second half of the season and their only wins were against the Commanders and Colts.

2. Daniel Jones was sacked 44 times this season. That's the fifth most in the NFL. Admittedly, Kirk Cousins taking 46 sacks is tied with Geno Smith for the third most.

3. Justin Jefferson's 128 catches and 1,809 yards is equal to the combined total from New York's top three wide receivers. Darius Slayton, Richie James and Isaiah Hodgins combined for 136 catches and 1,644 yards.

4. The Giants allowed 144.2 rushing yards per game, ranking sixth worst in the NFL.

5. The Giants allowed 5.2 yards per rush (31st in the NFL) and a whopping 28.6% of running plays against them went for first downs (worst in the NFL).

6. Daniel Jones threw for under 200 yards in 10 games this season.

7. Just seven Giants starters and 17 players on the roster have playoff experience. That could be a big deal – especially inside a raucous U.S. Bank Stadium.

8. All the yards add up the same one way or another, but if it weren't for a gaping hole to fuel Saquan Barkley's 27-yard touchdown run late in the Week 16 game in Minnesota, Barkley would've only had 57 yards on 13 carries.

9. New York had a grand total of 28 passing plays that went 20+ yards. That ranked dead last in the NFL. The Vikings had 50 such passing plays.

10. The Giants went 2-7 against teams with a winning record this season – and they usually got beat by more than a touchdown in those games.