10 most pathetic plays by Vikings in 1Q against Colts

It may literally be impossible to play a worse first quarter than the Vikings did against the Colts. Let's rank the most pathetic moments, from most pathetic to still-pathetic-but-not-as-pathetic-as-the-others.

Blocked punt returned for a touchdown Dalvin Cook's fumble leads to Colts touchdown Jet sweet to fullback C.J. Ham fails on 3rd-and-1 Dalvin Cook stuffed on 4th-and-1 from own 31 Kirk Cousins falls on his butt after being tripped by teammate Vikings give up 49-yard return on opening kickoff Defense gives up wide open 36-yard gain to rookie TE Cousins throws behind KJ Osborn on 3rd down, leading to blocked punt Soft defense gives up 13-yard pass to set up easy TD on next play 14-yard pass to Michael Pittman, who was wide open

The Vikings then attempted a fake punt on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter and Ryan Wright threw too high to Jalen Nailor. If this keeps up, this might turn into a top-25 rankings for the entire game.