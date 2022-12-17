Skip to main content
10 most pathetic plays by Vikings in 1Q against Colts

10 most pathetic plays by Vikings in 1Q against Colts

That was arguably the worst quarter of football by any team this season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

That was arguably the worst quarter of football by any team this season.

It may literally be impossible to play a worse first quarter than the Vikings did against the Colts. Let's rank the most pathetic moments, from most pathetic to still-pathetic-but-not-as-pathetic-as-the-others. 

  1. Blocked punt returned for a touchdown
  2. Dalvin Cook's fumble leads to Colts touchdown
  3. Jet sweet to fullback C.J. Ham fails on 3rd-and-1
  4. Dalvin Cook stuffed on 4th-and-1 from own 31
  5. Kirk Cousins falls on his butt after being tripped by teammate
  6. Vikings give up 49-yard return on opening kickoff
  7. Defense gives up wide open 36-yard gain to rookie TE
  8. Cousins throws behind KJ Osborn on 3rd down, leading to blocked punt
  9. Soft defense gives up 13-yard pass to set up easy TD on next play
  10. 14-yard pass to Michael Pittman, who was wide open 

The Vikings then attempted a fake punt on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter and Ryan Wright threw too high to Jalen Nailor. If this keeps up, this might turn into a top-25 rankings for the entire game. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Michael Pittman
MN Vikings

10 most pathetic plays by Vikings in 1Q against Colts

By Joe Nelson
Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Game day inactive report: Garrett Bradbury out, Danielle Hunter in

By Joe Nelson
Matt Ryan
MN Vikings

Vikings-Colts: 5 things you can count on

By Joe Nelson
Mats Zuccarello
MN Wild

Mats Zuccarello's hat trick keeps red-hot Wild rolling

By Joe Nelson
Austin Rivers
MN Timberwolves

Down 3 starters, Timberwolves leave OKC with a victory

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19563962
MN Vikings

'Man, he just keeps catching it': The role of toughness in Vikings receivers' success

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Joey Gallo
MN Twins

Reports: Twins sign strikeout-prone slugger Joey Gallo

By Joe Nelson
Adam Zimmer
MN Vikings

Ex-Vikings coach Adam Zimmer's cause of death confirmed

By Joe Nelson