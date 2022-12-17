10 most pathetic plays by Vikings in 1Q against Colts
That was arguably the worst quarter of football by any team this season.
It may literally be impossible to play a worse first quarter than the Vikings did against the Colts. Let's rank the most pathetic moments, from most pathetic to still-pathetic-but-not-as-pathetic-as-the-others.
- Blocked punt returned for a touchdown
- Dalvin Cook's fumble leads to Colts touchdown
- Jet sweet to fullback C.J. Ham fails on 3rd-and-1
- Dalvin Cook stuffed on 4th-and-1 from own 31
- Kirk Cousins falls on his butt after being tripped by teammate
- Vikings give up 49-yard return on opening kickoff
- Defense gives up wide open 36-yard gain to rookie TE
- Cousins throws behind KJ Osborn on 3rd down, leading to blocked punt
- Soft defense gives up 13-yard pass to set up easy TD on next play
- 14-yard pass to Michael Pittman, who was wide open
The Vikings then attempted a fake punt on 4th-and-1 in the second quarter and Ryan Wright threw too high to Jalen Nailor. If this keeps up, this might turn into a top-25 rankings for the entire game.
