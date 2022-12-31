10 things Minnesota sports fans should be excited about in 2023

Depending on the sport you watch, 2022 was either an exciting or disappointing year. Whether your team made a random run to the top of their sport or fell short of expectations, Minnesota sports definitely weren't boring.

As we put 2022 in the rearview mirror, there is a lot to look forward to in 2023.

1. How far the Vikings go in the playoffs

If we're handing out awards for 2022, the Vikings would be the biggest surprise of the year. Few saw a 12-3 record coming in the first year under Kevin O'Connell and the surprises could keep coming with a deep run in the playoffs.

Minnesota has become a legitimate contender, ranking seventh with 378 points scored and Kirk Cousins has tied an NFL record with eight fourth-quarter comebacks. Mix in an 11-0 record in one-score games and the Vikings could earn their first playoff win since 2019.

The pessimistic fan could gripe about the Vikings' defense or that regression will hit but nobody has ever gotten up from a heater at the blackjack table without playing a couple more hands. The Vikings have a realistic shot of playing in their first Super Bowl since 1976.

2. The Timberwolves making a run for the playoffs

A fan base weathered by 33 seasons of mostly losing basketball might lose some patience but the Timberwolves have a chance of turning things around and becoming a contender in the Western Conference.

At 16-20, the Timberwolves aren't even in the top 10 in the West. While that may be disappointing, they're just 4 games back of the Dallas Mavericks for the sixth seed and an automatic playoff berth.

There are several reasons to believe the Timberwolves will play better as they become more comfortable with Rudy Gobert. The return of Karl-Anthony Towns and the development of Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels should also help as Minnesota seeks back-to-back playoff berths for the first time since the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons.

3. The return of Royce Lewis mid-summer

Twins fans no longer have the chance to watch Carlos Correa at Target Field but they may have a ready-made replacement in Royce Lewis.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft was having a stellar 2022, hitting .313/.405/.534 with five homers, 14 RBI and 12 steals in 34 games with the Saints. Lewis didn't stop hitting when he was called up in May, hitting 12-for-40 (.313) with two homers and five RBI in 12 games.

Lewis's season was going so well, the Twins decided to use him in a super-utility role until he tore his ACL playing center field in May. But even with the injury, Lewis has the potential to become a superstar for a team begging for some optimism.

4. The Wild making a run in the playoffs

It didn't look good for the Wild early this season but after a shaky start, they look like they'll have a chance to make a run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

After ranking fifth with 310 goals scored last season, the Wild have shifted to a defensive approach. Although Minnesota ranks 21st in goals (111), they rank eighth in goals against (100) and have leaned on Marc-Andre Fleury (12-8-1, 2.85 GAA) and Filip Gustavsson (8-5-1, 2.34 GAA) for an 11-4-0 record in their past 15 games.

With Sam Steel igniting Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello for a potent top line and young talent such as Matt Boldy and Calen Addison coming of age, the Wild look like a team with an opportunity to win their first playoff series since 2015.

5. Minnesota teams in the NCAA hockey tournament

Minnesota teams have dominated college hockey in recent years and this season has been no different. Three Minnesota schools have cracked the latest edition of the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine Men's College Hockey poll and each of them has a reason why they could make a deep run in the NCAA tournament.

The Gophers are led by a stable of NHL talent including Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Wild prospect Brock Faber. Dominic Basse (5-1-0-1, 1.51 GAA) and Jaxon Castor (4-2-0-0, 2.18 GAA) give the Huskies a dominant duo between the pipes and Keenan Rancier (4-6-1-0, 2.26 GAA) and Alex Tracy (6-3-0-1, 2.24 GAA) are hoping to lead the Mavericks back to the Frozen Four.

It's not just the men who could make noise in the tournament. The Gopher women's hockey team could also make a deep run as they currently rank fifth in the USCHO.com poll.

Whichever hockey team is your favorite, there's a good chance you'll have someone to cheer for come March.

6. Minnesota Lynx should be quite good

The Lynx are at the end of an era with Sylvia Fowles' retirement, but their luck in the draft lottery could mean their run of success could continue in 2023.

Minnesota will pick second in this year's draft and although they'll probably miss out on South Carolina center Aliyah Boston, they'll have their chance to pick either Maryland forward Diamond Miller or Stanford guard Haley Jones.

Adding a top prospect to a roster that already has Aerial Powers (14.4 ppg), Kayla McBride (13.3 ppg) and a returning Napheesa Collier (16.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg in 2021), the Lynx should have a good chance to return to the playoffs next summer.

7. Justin Jefferson's contract extension

Minnesota sports fans have watched as Kirk Cousins, Carlos Correa and Joe Mauer have cashed in over the years, but none of those might prepare them for the contract Justin Jefferson might sign next spring.

Jefferson is eligible for a contract extension in May and it's looking like he'll have the perfect opportunity to cash in. The 23-year-old is forging a dark horse MVP campaign this season and is making a bid to become the first receiver in NFL history to win the award.

If Jefferson also becomes the first 2,000-yard receiver in NFL history, he could threaten A.J. Brown's mark for most guaranteed money in a contract after the Philadelphia Eagles star got $56.4 million guaranteed on his four-year, $100 million contract extension last April.

Whatever the cost, Vikings fans will just be happy to have Jefferson in Minnesota for years to come.

8. The rise of Athan Kaliakmanis

The Gophers haven't had a quarterback get drafted since 1972 but after a strong final month of the season, Athan Kaliakmanis has a chance to break that record.

Kaliakmanis showed potential in spot duty during his redshirt freshman season but caught everyone's attention by throwing for 319 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Wisconsin last month.

Kaliakmanis appeared to be ready for an encore performance in the Pinstripe Bowl, completing 7-of-9 passes for 80 yards before leaving with an injury.

Thankfully, the injury isn't serious and with receivers Corey Crooms (57 catches, 814 yards, 5 TD with Western Michigan last season) and Elijah Spencer (57 catches, 943 yards, 9 TD with Charlotte) arriving in the transfer portal, Kaliakmanis could have a breakout season as the Gophers' starter in 2023.

9. Growth of Gophers basketball, men and women

Minnesota's men's and women's basketball programs aren't having much success now, but both have reasons to be optimistic heading into the new year.

The men's team is at the bottom of the Big Ten standings, but they're building a foundation for a conference contender. Jamison Battle was a preseason All-Big Ten selection and Dawson Garcia has two more years of eligibility after this season.

With Braeden Carrington, Pharrel Payne and Treyton Thompson all getting valuable experience, the addition of four-star recruits Dennis Evans and Cameron Christie should make them an improved team next season.

The women's team also has a youth movement with Mara Braun leading the team with 17.5 points per game, Alanna Micheaux averaging 13.2 points and 7.1 rebounds and Mallory Heyer averaging 11.1 points and six rebounds per game.

With Katie Borowicz and Amaya Battle also contributing, Lindsay Whalen could have the makings of something special at The Barn.

10. The Loons seventh season in MLS

Minnesota kicks off its seventh season in Major League Soccer in two months' time and as the saying goes, hope springs eternal.

Sure, United hasn’t added any game-changers to the lineup but they also haven’t lost any key players in the offseason. MNUFC still has the league's best playmaker in Emanuel Reynoso pulling the strings on offense, and young Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair looks to carry on from last year’s All-Star season.