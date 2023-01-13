Skip to main content

2 Minnesota Vikings named to AP All-Pro first team

Kene Nwangwu made the second team as a kick returner.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As expected, Justin Jefferson has been named to the AP All-Pro first team. Joining him is Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola, who had previously been named to the Pro Bowl. 

They're the first Vikings to make the AP All-Pro first team since linebacker Eric Kendricks in 2019, and Jefferson is the first Vikings wide receiver to be named to the first team since Randy Moss in 2003. 

Moss made the first team three times and Cris Carter, the only other receiver in team history to be honored with a first team selection, did it twice. 

Jefferson's 128 receptions broke Carter's team record of 122 set in 1994 and 1995, and his 1,809 yards shattered Moss's franchise record 1,632 in 2003. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kene Nwangwu was named second team All-Pro as a kick returner. 

Related: Revisiting the 3 times the Vikings and Giants have met in the playoffs

Related: Best possible Super Bowl is Bills-Vikings and it's not close

Related Articles

Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

2 Minnesota Vikings named to AP All-Pro first team

By Joe Nelson
Adoree' Jackson
MN Vikings

Can Adoree' Jackson slow down Justin Jefferson? Probably not.

By Joe Nelson
Vikings Bills
MN Vikings

Best possible Super Bowl is Bills-Vikings and it's not close

By Joe Nelson
Filip Gustavsson, Wild Islanders
MN Wild

Wild snaps skid with strong third period in New York

By Bring Me The Sports
Gophers Ohio State
MN Gophers

Gophers leave Ohio State with first Big Ten victory

By Joe Nelson
Garrett Bradbury
MN Vikings

Vikings, Giants Thursday injury updates

By Joe Nelson
TC Bear, Minnesota Twins
MN Twins

Twins caravan will stop in these 10 cities in late January

By Bring Me The Sports
Daniel Jones
MN Vikings

ESPN, FOX, NFL...'experts' everywhere picking Giants over Vikings

By Joe Nelson