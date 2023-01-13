2 Minnesota Vikings named to AP All-Pro first team

As expected, Justin Jefferson has been named to the AP All-Pro first team. Joining him is Vikings long snapper Andrew DePaola, who had previously been named to the Pro Bowl.

They're the first Vikings to make the AP All-Pro first team since linebacker Eric Kendricks in 2019, and Jefferson is the first Vikings wide receiver to be named to the first team since Randy Moss in 2003.

Moss made the first team three times and Cris Carter, the only other receiver in team history to be honored with a first team selection, did it twice.

Jefferson's 128 receptions broke Carter's team record of 122 set in 1994 and 1995, and his 1,809 yards shattered Moss's franchise record 1,632 in 2003.

Kene Nwangwu was named second team All-Pro as a kick returner.

Related: Revisiting the 3 times the Vikings and Giants have met in the playoffs

Related: Best possible Super Bowl is Bills-Vikings and it's not close