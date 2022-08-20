27 Vikings won't play in preseason game against 49ers

Following the mold created under his former boss in Los Angeles, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is resting most of his best players during Saturday's 6 p.m. preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Among the 27 players who will be held out are quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and running back Dalvin Cook. Here's the full list of inactive players:

#3 CB Cam Dantzler Sr.

#4 RB Dalvin Cook

#7 CB Patrick Peterson

#8 QB Kirk Cousins

#17 WR K.J. Osborn

#18 WR Justin Jefferson

#19 WR Adam Thielen

#22 S Harrison Smith

#24 S Camryn Bynum

#30 FB C.J. Ham

#39 CB Chandon Sullivan

#54 LB Eric Kendricks

#55 OLB Za’Darius Smith

#56 C Garrett Bradbury

#58 LB Jordan Hicks

#62 OL Chris Reed

#71 T Christian Darrisaw

#72 G Ezra Cleveland

#73 G Jesse Davis

#75 T Brian O’Neill

#78 DL Jullian Taylor

#84 TE Irv Smith Jr.

#85 WR Dan Chisena

#86 TE Johnny Mundt

#94 DL Dalvin Tomlinson

#97 DL Harrison Phillips

#99 OLB Danielle Hunter

The only member of the projected starting offensive line who will play is rookie right guard Ed Ingram, who has been taking first-team reps in practice, including all of the reps with the ones in both joint practices with the 49ers this week.