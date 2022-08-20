Skip to main content
27 Vikings won't play in Saturday's preseason game against 49ers

27 Vikings won't play in Saturday's preseason game against 49ers

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Following the mold created under his former boss in Los Angeles, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell is resting most of his best players during Saturday's 6 p.m. preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers. 

Among the 27 players who will be held out are quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, and running back Dalvin Cook. Here's the full list of inactive players: 

  • #3 CB Cam Dantzler Sr.
  • #4 RB Dalvin Cook
  • #7 CB Patrick Peterson
  • #8 QB Kirk Cousins
  • #17 WR K.J. Osborn
  • #18 WR Justin Jefferson
  • #19 WR Adam Thielen
  • #22 S Harrison Smith
  • #24 S Camryn Bynum
  • #30 FB C.J. Ham
  • #39 CB Chandon Sullivan
  • #54 LB Eric Kendricks
  • #55 OLB Za’Darius Smith
  • #56 C Garrett Bradbury
  • #58 LB Jordan Hicks
  • #62 OL Chris Reed
  • #71 T Christian Darrisaw
  • #72 G Ezra Cleveland
  • #73 G Jesse Davis
  • #75 T Brian O’Neill
  • #78 DL Jullian Taylor
  • #84 TE Irv Smith Jr.
  • #85 WR Dan Chisena
  • #86 TE Johnny Mundt
  • #94 DL Dalvin Tomlinson
  • #97 DL Harrison Phillips
  • #99 OLB Danielle Hunter

The only member of the projected starting offensive line who will play is rookie right guard Ed Ingram, who has been taking first-team reps in practice, including all of the reps with the ones in both joint practices with the 49ers this week. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

USATSI_18870538_168397563_lowres
MN Vikings

27 Vikings won't play in preseason game against 49ers

By Joe Nelson
Jefferson (1)
MN Vikings

Will Justin Jefferson be considered the best receiver in football soon?

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
USATSI_18894944
MN Twins

Arraez, Miranda go back-to-back to lift Twins over Rangers

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_4278548_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Former NBA star Ricky Davis is the new head coach at Minneapolis North

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18681272_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Friday's Twins-Rangers game is only available on Apple TV+

By Joe Nelson
Wild fans
MN Wild

Russo teases major new hire to Athletic’s Wild coverage team

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_18882894_168397563_lowres
MN Twins

Twins catch a break with good news on Tyler Mahle

By Joe Nelson
Emmanuel Rodriguez
MN Twins

Baseball America gives Twins' farm system lowest ranking since 2017

By Chris Schad