49ers clinch 2 seed; Vikings to face Giants in first round

Super Wild Card Weekend is Jan. 14-16 and game days and kickoff times have not yet been announced.

The San Francisco 49ers pulled away from the Arizona Cardinals team to win their 10th straight game and clinch the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs, meaning the Minnesota Vikings are now locked and loaded to face the New York Giants on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Had the 49ers lost, the Vikings would've been the No. 2 seed and hosted the Packers, Seahawks or Lions in the first round. Instead, they are locked as the No. 3 seed and will face the Giants, who were sealed as the No. 6 seed before Week 18 began.

Minnesota defeated the Giants 27-24 on Christmas Eve, though they needed Greg Joseph's 61-yard field goal as time expired to avoid going to overtime.

The rematch with the Giants gets even more interesting since Minnesota had right tackle Brian O'Neill healthy for that Dec. 24 meeting. O'Neill and left tackle Christian Darrisaw were great that Saturday, each allowing only one pressure to help keep quarterback Kirk Cousins somewhat clean. The rest of the offensive line, however, was rocked by New York's aggressive, blitz-happy defense.

Left guard Ezra Cleveland allowed four pressures (three QB hits and a sack), center Austin Schlottman allowed six pressures (one sack) and right guard Ed Ingram surrendered three pressures (one sack).

The Vikings will have to hope Garrett Bradbury starts at center after missing the past five games with a back injury, while also relying on Oli Udoh or Blake Brandel to effectively replace O'Neill, who is out for the season with a calf muscle injury and partially torn Achilles, at right tackle.

Super Wild Card Weekend is Jan. 14-16 and game days and kickoff times have not yet been announced.

The Vikings defeated the Bears 29-13 to finish the season 13-4. It is the same record as the 49ers, who won the tiebreaker due to a better conference record.

The Eagles beat the Giants to earn the No. 1 seed and a first round bye.