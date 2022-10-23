5 bold predictions for the Minnesota Vikings after the bye

The Minnesota Vikings have been better than expected in 2022. Then again, they've also been worse. With a 5-1 record, they appear to be a legitimate contenders in the NFC, but when you watch their games they don't consistently pass the eye test. In essence, the Vikings have been the NFL's version of Kombucha. Sweet at times, sour the next, decent at first and bitter at the end.

Vikings fans know how this story goes, but they're hoping for a different ending in 2022. So what are the chances they can flip the script? Here are some bold predictions to help us find out.

1. Christian Darrisaw will make the All-Pro team

When SI's Albert Breer reported that Darrisaw was drawing Trent Williams comparisons during training camp, it was easy to dismiss as coach speak. Darrisaw was coming into his second season and Williams is on track to becoming a first-ballot Hall of Fame player, but so far, Darrisaw has validated those claims.

Coming into Week 7, Darrisaw ranks sixth in PFF's pass-blocking grades and fifth in pass-blocking efficiency. He's allowed three quarterback pressures over his last four games and has two games where he hasn't allowed a single pressure.

It was safe to assume Darrisaw was going to take a leap this year, but nobody thought it would be this big. Darrisaw appears to be a cornerstone of the offensive line and could be the Vikings' best left tackle since Bryant McKinnie (or even Gary Zimmerman) was protecting the blind side.

2. Danielle Hunter will lead the Vikings in sacks

While Darrisaw has been one of the most pleasant surprises on the Vikings, Hunter may be viewed as a disappointment. The star edge rusher has just 16 pressures and three sacks through the first six games, but there should be optimism that Hunter can turn it around.

PFF currently charts Hunter's pass-rush win rate at 17.2%, 35th among qualifying edge rushers with 20 percent of the league lead in pass-rushing snaps. Za'Darius Smith leads the Vikings with a 22% win rate over the first six games, which is the highest rate on the team.

The difference between the two players isn't that far off and it's also not too far from Hunter's career win rate. In 2021, Hunter ranked 10th in the NFL with a 20.1% win rate. When he posted his highest overall defensive grade in 2019, he had an 18% win rate. He had a 15.8% win rate in 2018 and still wound up with 13.5 sacks.

So what's the problem? It could be Hunter's tackling. Hunter currently has a 20% missed tackle rate this season compared to 6.1% in 2021 and 6.6% in 2019. This could be a residual effect from a season-ending pectoral injury last season and Hunter could get stronger as the season goes along.

If Hunter can finish his opportunities, he should be able to challenge Smith for the team lead in sacks.

3. The Vikings will add a receiver down the stretch

Many Vikings fans are fantasizing about Odell Beckham Jr., but it might be more realistic for the Vikings to scour the market for one more receiver ahead of the trade deadline.

Justin Jefferson currently leads the Vikings with 636 receiving yards but Adam Thielen is the next closest player with 284 yards. With K.J. Osborn and Irv Smith looking more like complementary pieces, maybe the Vikings will look around the league for other options like D.J. Moore, Chase Claypool or Elijah Moore.

D.J. Moore's price tag could be out of the Vikings' range after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that the Carolina Panthers view him as "a foundational piece" of their roster, but Claypool or Moore could be acquired to add another layer of depth at receiver.

The Vikings could also just throw caution to the wind and kick money down the road on a potential deal for Beckham. The front office has shown a willingness to add void years to contracts – such as the $2.25 million they'll pay Thielen in 2025 – and Beckham is the name that could provide the biggest impact even if he's not ready to play until December.

O'Connell's past experience with Beckham showed that you can never have enough receivers and with the passing offense in a rut, it's a good bet that the Vikings will add someone in the coming weeks.

4. Brian Asamoah will unseat Jordan Hicks at linebacker

Remember, these are bold predictions. On that note, Hicks owns the third-lowest defensive grade on the team according to PFF and his coverage grade is 79th among 82 qualifying linebackers. With Hicks looking a step slow on film, it's curious as to why the Vikings didn't bring back Anthony Barr, who is on a cheaper contract ($1.9 million) and has better grades with the Dallas Cowboys.

Regardless, the Vikings have to consider giving Asamoah more playing time as his 8.9 relative athletic score and 4.56-second time in the 40-yard dash could add an element of speed to the defense.

If the Vikings are going to continue to play a passive style of defense, they'll need something better at linebacker. There's always a reason why coaches are hesitant to trust rookies but Asamoah should at least see more time on the field if the defense is going to improve.

5. The Vikings will earn home-field advantage in the playoffs

Not even the most optimistic of Vikings fans would have believed this was a possibility at the beginning of the season, but it's a goal that's within reach after a 5-1 start.

The Vikings have several winnable games down the stretch and if they can take care of business, they should at least be a 10-win team. The key will be games against Dallas, New England, the New York Jets and Giants, and a rematch with the Packers. If they go 3-2 in those five games, they have a good chance to be a 13-win team with room for more.

Of course, that would mean leaping the Philadelphia Eagles, who technically have a two-game lead over the Vikings by virtue of their Week 2 victory in Philadelphia. The Eagles have some tough games of their own down the stretch, however, including two games against the Giants and a matchup on the road with the Cowboys and a trip to Indianapolis where Nick Sirianni worked under Frank Reich as his offensive coordinator.

It's unlikely that the Eagles would stumble enough to cough up home-field advantage but it's within reach. That's a far cry from where the Vikings have been over the past two seasons and could lead the road to the Super Bowl going through Minneapolis.