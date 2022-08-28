Skip to main content
5 things that stood out in the Vikings' preseason finale vs. Denver

An excellent punting display, a shoutout from a legend and injuries highlighted the Vikings' final preseason game.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings completed a winless preseason with a 17-13 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday night, but there were several storylines that dominated the preseason finale.

Ryan Wright put on a show

The Vikings made headlines this week when they teased a "punt off" between Wright and Jordan Berry. The suspense was killed when Berry was released on Thursday, but Wright's debut was the most entertaining part of the game.

Wright launched four punts on the night with an average distance of 56.3 yards. Three of his punts landed inside the 10-yard line and his 71-yard bomb in the fourth quarter drew praise from Pat McAfee.

With Wright holding on all four of Greg Joseph's successful field goal attempts, it's easy to see why the Vikings ended the competition early.

Ty Chandler gets a shoutout from Robert Smith

It would be unconventional for the Vikings to carry four running backs coming into the season, but Chandler made his case to make the roster on Saturday night. The fifth-round pick looked explosive, racking up 44 yards on five carries including a 24-yard run in the second quarter.

Chandler's performance should grab the attention of the coaching staff, but it also gained praise from Vikings legend Robert Smith.

Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison and Kene Nwangwu are all locks to make the team, but with Nwangwu's added value as a kick return, there might be enough room to add Chandler at the back of the depth chart.

Mullens doesn't play, Mond and Mannion underwhelm

There was a chance that Nick Mullens, who was acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week, could make his preseason debut, but the night belonged to Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion.

In what is likely a battle for a third quarterback spot, neither Mond or Mannion pulled away against the Broncos. Mannion started the game and completed 9-of-16 passes for 121 yards while Mond played the second half, going 10-of-17 for 102 yards and being sacked four times.

With Mannion's status as the veteran quarterback in the room, it would appear he has the inside track over Mond for the final roster spot. If the Vikings feel like Mond still has some upside, it makes for an interesting decision.

Smith-Marsette holds his own as punt returner

There was some anxiety surrounding the Vikings' punt returner coming into Saturday's game, but Smith-Marsette put them aside...at least for one night.

Smith-Marsette made solid decisions against the Broncos, fielding all four punts cleanly. He also showed some of his playmaking ability, recording a 21-yard return in the fourth quarter.

With three catches for 61 yards, Smith-Marsette has enough value to be a part of the team. If he can solidify the punt returner role, the Vikings will be even more pleased with the second-year receiver.

Bisi Johnson may have suffered a serious knee injury

The Vikings held 33 players out of the preseason finale but they still managed to leave Denver with a laundry list of injuries. T.Y. McGill (ankle), Jalen Nailor (concussion) and Troy Dye (foot) all left Saturday's game early but the most serious injury may have happened to Bisi Johnson.

Johnson left Saturday's game with a knee injury, which is concerning after he missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in training camp. Kevin O'Connell told reporters after the game that the injury "didn't look good," and it's possible that Johnson has suffered another setback in his return to the field.

Johnson's injury could open the door for others such as Smith-Marsette to rise up the depth chart, but it's a disappointing development for a player looking to make a comeback this season.

