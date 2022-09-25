5 things that stood out in the Vikings' win over Detroit

The Vikings stunned the Lions 28-24 on a late touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to KJ Osborn, but there were plenty of other details that stood out in the wild victory.

1. Adam Thielen comes alive

Adam Thielen, who was held to seven catches for 88 total yards in Weeks 1 and 2 combined, was targeted eight times and finished with six catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Thielen also drew three penalties on the Lions, be them pass interference or illegal contact. Justin Jefferson also drew a pair of penalties.

2. Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury

Cook left the game late in the third quarter after he injured his left shoulder on a fumble caused by running into his offensive lineman's backside. It's the same left shoulder that Cook dislocated and suffered a torn labrum in in 2021.

Cook also has a history of shoulder surgery on his right side dating back to his college days at Florida State. Cook rushed 17 times for 97 yards and a touchdown before the injury. Without him, Alexander Mattison becomes the No. 1 back on the team.

3. Victory sets up chance to rattle off wins

At 2-1, the Vikings now have a great chance to take care of business against what appear to be lesser competition over the next few weeks.

Minnesota travels to London this week to face the Saints, who are off to a 1-2 start and have totaled just 10 and 14 points the last two weeks. After that, the Vikings host the Bears. They should be 4-1 when they head to Miami to play the 3-0 Dolphins on Oct. 16.

That leads to the bye, followed by dates at home against Arizona and away against Washington. Even if they don't win at Miami, they should win the others and be starting at the Buffalo Bills in Week 10 with record of no worse than 6-2. Of course, that's in a near-perfect world, but the table is set for Minnesota to do some damage.

4. Lions on fourth down

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth down six times, converting them into first downs four times. They hit a 30-yard pass to Amon-Ra St. Brown on fourth-and-five in the first quarter and scored a touchdown on the next play.

They converted a fourth-and-one twice on their next drive and scored a touchdown to go up 14-0. They hit on a fourth-and-two in the third quarter and scored three points on a field goal four plays later.

Add them up and those four fourth-down conversions led to 17 of Detroit's 24 points.

5. Vikings end Amon-Ra St. Brown's streak

It had been six straight games that Amon-Ra St. Brown had hauled in at least eight receptions, but the Vikings limited him to six receptions for 76 yards and no touchdowns. He dinged up his ankle in the first half and that might've helped hold him in check, but nonetheless his record streak is over. His previous eight games before Sunday: