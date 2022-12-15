Skip to main content

4 Vikings starters questionable for Colts game

"All five of those guys have a good chance to go but we want to be smart with those guys."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Four starters are questionable for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their game Saturday at home against the Indianapolis Colts. 

  • C Garrett Bradbury (back)
  • CB Cam Dantzler (illness)
  • LB Danielle Hunter (neck)
  • DT Harrison Phillips (back)

That's the bad news – with offensive linebacker Patrick Jones II also questionable for the game.

But the good news is that head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't sound too discouraged about any of them. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They all did really well today, got limited work, some good work across the board," O'Connell said Thursday. "All five of those guys have a good chance to go but we want to be smart with those guys."

It's unclear what led to neck soreness for Hunter, but anything neck-related with him is concerning because he missed the majority of the 2020 season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. 

"Just dealing with some soreness," O'Connell said of Hunter. "We'll see how he feels. He did some good things today but we'll kind of evaluate that towards kickoff on Saturday."

O'Connell said Bradbury's back has "responded well" and he'll try to "give it a go" on Saturday. 

The Vikings and Colts are the first of a triple-header on NFL Network on Saturday, with kickoff slated for just after 12 p.m. Central Time. The game will be televised on ABC and NFL Network. 

Related Articles

Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

4 Vikings starters questionable for Colts game

By Joe Nelson
Power Rankings Template Social
MN Vikings

Where we rate the Vikings in our Week 15 power rankings

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19498156
MN Vikings

Vikings walk a tightrope in search of defensive fixes

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Ryan Hartman
MN Wild

Surging Wild about to get Ryan Hartman back from injury

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19626509
MN Timberwolves

Wolves drop third straight with ice-cold shooting in LA

By Jonathan Harrison
USATSI_19462211_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Report: Patrick Beverley has 'a desire to return to Minnesota'

By Chris Schad
Ryan Reaves
MN Wild

Ryan Reaves sets the tone for Wild's win over Red Wings

By Chris Schad
Jamison Battle
MN Gophers

Late run leads Gophers over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By Chris Schad