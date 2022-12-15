4 Vikings starters questionable for Colts game

"All five of those guys have a good chance to go but we want to be smart with those guys."

Four starters are questionable for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their game Saturday at home against the Indianapolis Colts.

C Garrett Bradbury (back)

CB Cam Dantzler (illness)

LB Danielle Hunter (neck)

DT Harrison Phillips (back)

That's the bad news – with offensive linebacker Patrick Jones II also questionable for the game.

But the good news is that head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't sound too discouraged about any of them.

"They all did really well today, got limited work, some good work across the board," O'Connell said Thursday. "All five of those guys have a good chance to go but we want to be smart with those guys."

It's unclear what led to neck soreness for Hunter, but anything neck-related with him is concerning because he missed the majority of the 2020 season after undergoing surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck.

"Just dealing with some soreness," O'Connell said of Hunter. "We'll see how he feels. He did some good things today but we'll kind of evaluate that towards kickoff on Saturday."

O'Connell said Bradbury's back has "responded well" and he'll try to "give it a go" on Saturday.

The Vikings and Colts are the first of a triple-header on NFL Network on Saturday, with kickoff slated for just after 12 p.m. Central Time. The game will be televised on ABC and NFL Network.