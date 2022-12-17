Skip to main content

A look at the race for the No. 2 seed between Vikings, 49ers

The Vikings maintain a one-game lead over the red-hot 49ers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

San Francisco fans were probably licking their chops when they saw the Vikings trailing the Colts 33-0 at halftime on Saturday, but the largest comeback in NFL history kept Minnesota ahead of the 49ers in the race for the NFC's No. 2 seed.

The 49ers improved to 10-4 with a win Thursday night over Seattle. They're one game behind the 11-3 Vikings, who have clinched the NFC North and have the inside track to the No. 2 seed, though avoiding a tie with the 49ers is a must because Minnesota probably won't own that tiebreaker. 

The tiebreaker, since they don't play head-to-head, goes to the team with the better conference record. The 49ers are 8-2 in the NFC and the Vikings are 6-3, so there's a good shot that a tie between the two would go to the 49ers and leave the Vikings with the No. 3 seed. 

Final three for the Vikings...

  • Dec. 24: vs. New York Giants (7-5-1)
  • Jan. 1: at Green Bay Packers (5-8)
  • Jan. 8: at Chicago Bears (3-10)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Final three for the 49ers...

  • Dec. 24: vs. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)
  • Jan. 1: at Las Vegas Raiders (5-8)
  • Jan. 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The 49ers definitely have a more favorable schedule. The Commanders are good and the Raiders could be tough in Vegas, but the Cardinals are without Kyler Murray and fading fast. 

The Vikings have to play a faltering-but-solid Giants team and then play cold-weather games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field, and anything goes in those games – especially if the temperature and wind chill become a factor as it normally does in January. 

Related: Vikings clinch NFC North with biggest comeback in NFL history

Related: Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'

Related Articles

Kirk Cousins, KJ Osborn
MN Vikings

A look at the race for the No. 2 seed between Vikings, 49ers

By Joe Nelson
Vikings fans
MN Vikings

Quick whistles took 2 defensive TDs from Chandon Sullivan

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-12-17 at 5.09.58 PM
MN Vikings

Kirk Cousins rocking Vikings jacket: 'My wife dresses me'

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings clinch NFC North with biggest comeback in NFL history

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-12-17 at 1.22.17 PM
MN Vikings

Justin Jefferson returns after suffering chest injury

By Joe Nelson
Michael Pittman
MN Vikings

10 most pathetic plays by Vikings in 1Q against Colts

By Joe Nelson
Danielle Hunter
MN Vikings

Game day inactive report: Garrett Bradbury out, Danielle Hunter in

By Joe Nelson
Matt Ryan
MN Vikings

Vikings-Colts: 5 things you can count on

By Joe Nelson