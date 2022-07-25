A Vikings 53-man roster and depth chart projection to open training camp

Welcome to Minnesota Vikings training camp, everyone. The Vikings will hold their first complete team practice at TCO Performance Center on Wednesday, marking the starting point of numerous position battles and storylines that will play out throughout the summer. So let’s kick things off by projecting the depth chart…

Quarterbacks (3)

QB1: Kirk Cousins

QB2: Sean Mannion

QB3: Kellen Mond

With COVID still lurking in the shadows, it makes sense for the Vikings to keep a third quarterback. The protocols may be lifted but the possibility of an unexpected absence still remains. If the Vikings see any potential in Mond, even as a cheap backup for the next few years of his rookie deal, they could keep him on the roster and allow him to continue developing even if he doesn’t beat out Mannion. Of course, the ideal scenario would be Mond showing great progress and beating out Mannion for the No. 2 job but based on last year’s depth chart, Mond starts camp from behind the veteran. How the Vikings split up QB2 reps to open camp will be worth watching — or if they bring in somebody else as competition for both.

Running backs (5)

RB1: Dalvin Cook

RB2: Alexander Mattison

RB3: Kene Nwangwu

RB4: Ty Chandler

FB1: CJ Ham

Based on comments from Kevin O’Connell this spring, it doesn’t seem like CJ Ham is going anywhere. While the offense may project to use more three-receiver sets, Ham is still a versatile piece who is fantastic on special teams. That means the only debate at RB is whether they keep fifth-round pick Ty Chandler. It’s possible they could cut him and try to slip him through to the practice squad but they might be concerned about losing a possible future contributor to a RB-needy team. His fate will be determined by how well he runs in practice, preseason games and adds to the special teams units.

Receivers (5)

WR1: Justin Jefferson

WR2: Adam Thielen

WR3: KJ Osborn

WR4: Albert Wilson

WR5: Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Decisions at receiver will come down to whether this coaching staff feels special teams expert Dan Chisena is important enough to the kick coverage operation (and/or has potential to grow as a receiver) and whether anyone else forces them to create a spot. Bisi Johnson is coming off ACL surgery and could prove to be an effective possession receiver and sixth-round pick Jalen Nailor has Mr. Mankato potential. Both could make brass’s decisions tougher. It’s also uncertain how veteran Albert Wilson fits into the mix. He’s been an effective NFL receiver for many years but the Vikings have cut similar players (like Kendall Wright and Jordan Taylor) in the past.

The receiver position always has a bunch of long shots with the potential to surprise. This year those players include 2021 UDFAs Blake Proehl and Myron Mitchell along with Thomas Hennigan and Trishton Jackson.

Tight ends (3)

TE1: Irv Smith Jr.

TE2: Johnny Mundt

TE3: Ben Ellefson

There will be a legitimate battle for depth tight end spots as two recent late-round picks Zach Davidson and Nick Muse go against two more experienced players in Mundt and Ellefson. Both veterans have expertise in blocking but Davidson projects more as a receiving tight end, which opens the door for him to take the job away from one of the grinders. Muse should easily make it through to the practice squad as a developmental player if he doesn’t make the 53.

Offensive line (9)

LT: Christian Darrisaw

LG: Ezra Cleveland

C: Garrett Bradbury

RG: Jesse Davis

RT: Brian O’Neill

Backup OL: Oli Udoh, Blake Brandel, Chris Reed, Ed Ingram

The biggest question facing the offensive line is whether Jesse Davis or Chris Reed will win the right guard battle and if anybody else will make things interesting. Can Wyatt Davis make a case to stay on the roster? Otherwise the Vikings should feel pretty solid about their depth at guard and tackle. What about at center? Austin Schlottmann is the only backup with NFL experience at center (42 snaps).

Defensive line (10)

EDGE: Danielle Hunter

DT: Harrison Phillips

DT: Dalvin Tomlinson

EDGE: Za’Darius Smith

Backup DL: Patrick Jones, DJ Wonnum, Andre Mintze, Armon Watts, Jonathan Bullard, Esezi Otomewo

To open camp we’re giving some priority to the players like Mintze and Bullard who were hand picked by the new regime but there will be all sorts of competition for backup positions along the defensive line, namely Jaylen Twyman, Janarius Robinson and James Lynch will all have a chance to win jobs. Julian Taylor is a long shot with previous experience for the 49ers and TJ Smith took a handful of snaps on the interior last year.

Linebackers (6)

LB1: Eric Kendricks

LB2: Jordan Hicks

LB3: Blake Lynch

Backup LB: Brian Asamoah, Troy Dye, Chazz Surratt

The Vikings have been drafting undersized speedy linebackers for years in search of developing someone to emulate Eric Kendricks. So far that has not been a success. Will Brian Asamoah change that trend and work his way into a rotational position right away? Or will Blake Lynch still hold down a backup job? Lynch played 218 snaps last year and graded as one of the team’s better tacklers by PFF. He is the leader for next man up at the start but one of the more physically gifted players could surpass him.

Cornerbacks (6)

CB1: Patrick Peterson

CB2: Cam Dantzler

CB3: Chandon Sullivan

Backup CB: Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans, Nate Hairston

While the cornerback group has plenty of intrigue within the starters and immediate depth players, there aren’t a ton of spots for players to jockey over. Harrison Hand and Kris Boyd are holdover late-round picks by Rick Spielman who will be battling with the more experienced Hairston for a job. Players like Parry Nickerson and Tye Smith have seen some NFL action but fall under the category of deep depth players that would need to shine to make it.

Safeties (3)

S1: Harrison Smith

S2: Lewis Cine

S3: Cam Bynum

Josh Metellus and Myles Dorn will need to make a strong case that the Vikings should keep more than three safeties because otherwise the Vikings are very solid at this position with Smith, Cine and Bynum. They might be able to make a special teams argument with a quality preseason but otherwise there’s a good chance both get squeezed out.

Specialists (3)

K: Greg Joseph

P: Jordan Berry

LS: Andrew DePaola

The only position battle is at punter where Ryan Wright will get a chance to unseat Jordan Berry. So long as Joseph kicks well in camp, we’re unlikely to see anyone brought in to challenge him.