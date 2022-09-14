Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers compares Justin Jefferson to Davante Adams

In July, Jefferson said Adams is the best WR in the game ... for now.
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Months ago, Justin Jefferson said Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL. On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers, who told Jefferson that he was the best player on the field in Minnesota's 23-7 win over the Packers on Sunday, compared Jefferson to Adams. 

"He's a dynamic player who is an excellent route runner. I'm sure, as any good player should do and would do, he's probably watched the best at his position over the past couple of years – and that would be probably Davante Adams. A lot of his release stuff looks pretty similar to 17," Rodgers said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show

"He was a difference-maker, I think, for the entire game."

In an interview with Complex before the season, Jefferson touted Adams as the best receiver in the NFL. For now, because Jefferson plans on unseating Adams from the throne by the end of this season. 

"I'll say after this year I'll be the best receiver in the NFL," Jefferson said. "I definitely have to give it to Davante Adams as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I'm pretty sure after this year, it's going to be me."

How'd Jefferson do compared to Adams in Week 1?

  • Jefferson: 9 catches, 184 yards, 2 touchdowns
  • Adams: 10 catches, 141 yards, 1 touchdown

Meanwhile, Rodgers gave some minor praise to Kirk Cousins. 

"Kirk's very steady at quarterback. Did a nice job of getting it to the right stuff and making the plays that were there to make, but Justin was obviously the difference in relatethe game," Rodgers said. 

