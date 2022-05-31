Adam Thielen asks Pat McAfee to lead the Skol chant at a Vikings game

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and issued an invitation for the YouTube host to lead the Skol chant at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We need you at a game this year to lead the Skol chant,” Thielen said. “I know you love the Skol chant. I’m surprised you didn’t open up with it. We also need you to blow the Gjallarhorn.”

Thielen proceeded to sweeten the pot by holding up a Vikings No. 1 jersey with McAfee's name on it and offering to cut off the sleeves. He also promised to send Vikings merchandise from the St. Paul-based UNRL Clothing, which gained the approval of McAfee's crew.

There is a chance the free merchandise isn't needed. McAfee's admiration for the Skol chant has been documented, leading the pre-game chant during an interview with Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Apr. 25.

That would seem like it would be a no-brainer for McAfee to come to a game, but there are some hurdles to clear.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is good friends with McAfee and makes a weekly appearance on his show during the football season. With former Packer A.J. Hawk a mainstay on the show, McAfee may have a conflict of interest in blowing the Gjallarhorn.

McAfee isn't afraid to play the bad guy, however, and there would be no other way to go full heel on his friend than to lead the Skol chant just before the Vikings take on the Packers in the season opener on Sept. 11.