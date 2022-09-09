Adrian Peterson still wants to play: 'I haven't received any calls yet'

"I haven't received any calls yet, but God willing that will change," said Adrian Peterson, telling the AP Pro Football podcast that at 37 years old he still wants to play in the NFL.

Peterson is preparing to box Le'Veon Ball Saturday night, but the showcase featuring celebrity fights appears to be a one-time thing before his eyes focus on returning for a 15th season in the NFL.

"Still chasing that championship, and you only get the opportunity to do this once in a lifetime," Peterson said. "If I could continue to play and make it to 15, 16 years, why not? Fifteen years from now, I'll be sitting back reminiscing about the opportunity that I had and the guys I played against. I know I have the ability to get out there and still play at a high level, so that's something that I desire, to continue to play."

It's been six years since Peterson last donned purple and gold in Minnesota, having since made stops in New Orleans, Arizona, Washington, Detroit, Tennessee and Seattle. His next team? He's open-minded, but playing for a contender would be ideal.

"That would be the ideal scenario," he said. "But if that wasn't an option, getting out there and playing would be awesome. I have love for the game. I'm a competitor. If it wasn't that ideal situation, being a part of a team that would want to bring me in to help contribute, I would do that as well."

As for his boxing match Saturday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Peterson says he's doing it because he "got called out."

"I took it personal. Whoever it is, I'll get out there and we can go. I've been training hard, working out and grinding. I've learned a lot about boxing," Peterson said, noting that he's been studying video of Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather to learn more about technique, defensive skills and footwork.

Whatever happens in the ring, Peterson has no ill will for Bell.

"We're cool. I don't have any animosity against him or anything like that. But once we get in the ring, up until that last second runs off it's going to be me and you. That'll be what it is and after the fight, I've got nothing but respect for him."

You can watch Peterson box (and all of the other bouts) for $39.99 on Fite.TV.