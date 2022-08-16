Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut

Adrian Peterson’s boxing training seems to be going well ahead of his scheduled debut in September The former Vikings running back posted video Monday of him connecting a clean right hook to the jaw of his sparring partner and knocking him down.

The sparring partner was clearly dazed enough by the blow that he didn’t take Peterson’s immediate offer of help back to his feet.

The former Vikings star is set enter the ring with former Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell Sept. 10 in Los Angeles. That's the day before the Vikings open the regular season at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Bell posted a video late Monday night in which he seemed to jokingly ask the promoter of the fight to “take me out of that fight," adding, “I ain’t ready for that s***."

Peterson rushed for 11,747 yards in 10 years in Minnesota, then gained just over 3,000 yards in the five years after his departure.