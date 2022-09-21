After Eagles loss, Thielen notes lack of yelling from coaches

Despite getting waxed on national TV by the Eagles on Monday night, Adam Thielen says the Vikings aren't down in the dumps – largely because of a positive attitude from head coach Kevin O'Connell and his staff.

"You don't become one of the best in your job by being successful all the time," said Thielen, speaking as a guest on KFAN Wednesday morning. "I think coach is one of those people. That's why we have so much faith and trust in this organization and this coaching staff because you just feel it. It just feels different. In good times and bad times, you just trust that they're going to figure it out and they're going to be that leadership to get us going."

Not only is the positive attitude a calming approach, so is the lack of yelling.

"I think it even gave us more confidence when we saw how guys reacted to a tough loss or tough game. You didn't see guys yelling at each other on the sideline. You didn't see coaches yelling at players. You didn't see any negativity in the locker room after the game, on the plane," Thielen explained.

This isn't the first time Thielen has commented publicly about less yelling under the new regime. In August, after the first week of training camp, Thielen said the lack of yelling during practice was "almost awkward."

"It's kind of almost awkward when things aren't going well and you're waiting for a coach to blow up," Thielen said. "But the positivity and the energy that they bring even when things aren't going well is something that is really going to set us up to handle adversity."

The mood established under former coach Mike Zimmer was labeled "a culture of fear" by linebacker Eric Kendricks, a comment that spoke volumes coming from one of the team's best and most respected veterans.

Nine months have passed since Zimmer was fired and the 66-year-old has yet to address his critics. Zimmer is currently working as an analyst at Jackson State, where Deion Sanders is the head coach. Zimmer's nephew, Andrew Zimmer, is also an analyst on Sanders' staff.

