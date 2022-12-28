All eyes on key Packers injuries in must-win against Vikings

Christian Watson, Keisean Nixon and two starting linemen are all under the microscope.

The Packers need to win out and get some help in order to make the playoffs, and that's a tall task at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon when they take on the 12-3 Minnesota Vikings. Health will be critically important, and on Wednesday two of Green Bay's best playmakers didn't practice.

Wide receiver Christian Watson (hip) and explosive kick returner Keisean Nixon (groin) were both held out of practice Wednesday, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Both are considered day-to-day, as is starting tackle Yosh Nijman who left Sunday's game at Miami with a shoulder injury. And then there's starting left tackle David Bakhtiari, who was limited in practice Wednesday after missing the last month following an appendectomy.

"We'll definitely not have Keisean today," LaFleur said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "David will be limited. Yosh, I don't know, I didn't get the update on that one. Christian will not be out there."

On Tuesday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers talked about Watson, Nixon and Bakhtiari.

"We had a couple of our major playmakers come out of the game Sunday. Christian [Watson] got a little banged up and Keisean [Nixon], you can't talk enough about the impact that he's had for us in the return game," said Rodgers.

On Nixon, who had a 93-yard kick return against the Dolphins, Rodgers added: "I think he's going to try and play this week. That's just the type of guy he is."

Rodgers on Bakhtiari: "I feel confident that he's going to be practicing this week and hopefully trending towards playing."

An official injury report for the Packers will be released later Wednesday.