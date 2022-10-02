Skip to main content
Alvin Kamara out as Vikings face shorthanded Saints

The Saints are down five starters.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints will be about as shorthanded as it gets when they face the Minnesota Vikings in London as running back Alvin Kamara has been ruled out due to a rib injury. 

Kamara's absence was somewhat predictable on Saturday when the Saints activated Latavius Murray from the practice squad. Regardless, the Saints are now without their starting quarterback Jameis Winston, star wide receiver Michael Thomas, starting guard Andrus Peat, starting safety Marcus Maye and now Kamara. 

On the other sideline, the Vikings say outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith will play. He was questionable because of a knee injury, with head coach Kevin O'Connell saying he was a true game-time decision. 

The Vikings aren't dealing with any other key injuries, though running back Dalvin Cook's workload is unknown since he is playing seven days after hurting his shoulder against the Lions. 

The Vikings and Saints kick off from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium at 8:30 a.m. and the game will be televised on NFL Network and KSTP-TV channel 5. 

