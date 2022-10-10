Learning nothing from history, Bears' Vildor mocked 'Skol' chant

Kindle Vildor fell victim to one of the classic blunders! The most famous of which is "Never get involved in a land war in Asia," but only slightly less well-known is this: Never mock the "Skol" chant at U.S. Bank Stadium when a game is on the line.

The Bears' cornerback was riding high in the fourth quarter. He'd just intercepted Kirk Cousins at 21-19 to give his team a chance to take the lead – which they did with a field goal to put them 22-21 ahead.

However, the moment he came off the field, Vildor doomed his team to certain defeat. Why? Because he decided in his giddy happiness to mock Vikings fans with a "Skol" chant.

Here's the moment, captured and shared to Twitter by Aime DeWitt.

Now if you're an opposing fan, you can mock the chant as much as you like with little ill effects – see Philadelphia fans in 2018 ("Foles! Foles!) and earlier this season.

But if you're on the field? Keep your damn hands by your sides.

There's only one precedent that we're aware of when someone from an opposing team mocked the Skol chant, but it's a famous one.

That would be Sean Payton, the former New Orleans Saints head coach who mocked the chant just after his team had taken the lead in the NFC Divisional Round in 2018.

What happened next, of course, was the Minneapolis Miracle.

The stakes in Sunday's game were naturally much lower, but Kildor's actions will only add to the evidence that one's hands should be left un-Skolled on the sidelines. It's best not to tempt the fates.