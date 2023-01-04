Skip to main content
Bears to hold out Justin Fields in season finale against Vikings

Bears to hold out Justin Fields in season finale against Vikings

Peterman has thrown just six passes this season. One was intercepted.
© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It'll be Nathan Peterman, not Justin Fields, under center for the Chicago Bears in Sunday's regular season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. 

Field sustained a hip injury in this past Sunday's game against the Lions. Head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed Wednesday that Fields didn't suffer a long-term injury but Peterman will start at Soldier Field against Minnesota. 

The three-win Bears appear be destined to go out with another loss, which would guarantee them no worse than the No. 2 pick in the upcoming NFL draft. If the Bears lose and the Texans beat the Colts, the Bears will have the No. 1 pick. 

If the Bears beat the Vikings, they could wind up tied with the Cardinals and Broncos for the second worst record in the NFL. 

But the Vikings could wind up resting key players because the only way the move up from the No. 3 to No. 2 seed is with a win and a 49ers loss to the Cardinals. The Cardinals will be starting David Blough, who was on Minnesota's practice squad less than a month ago, while the 49ers have won nine games in a row and can get the No. 1 seed with a win coupled with the Eagles losing to the Giants. 

Peterman has thrown six passes this season. He's completed three of them. Four if you count the one that was caught by the defense for an interception. 

