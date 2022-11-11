Bills say Josh Allen is 'hour-to-hour' ahead of Vikings game

Unless something changes, it appears that Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be a game-time decision Sunday when the Vikings visit Buffalo. Head coach Sean McDermott described Allen's status on Friday morning as an "hour-to-hour situation."

"We are in an hour-to-hour situation here to see how he progresses through the day," McDermott said.

Allen suffered a sprained UCL when his throwing arm was hit last Sunday in a game against the Jets. He finished the game and even uncorked a 65-yard throw moments after the injury, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says the injury could impact Allen's ability to grip the football.

ESPN's Josina Anderson reports that Allen "is scheduled" to practice and "see what he can do" on Friday, but reports Friday out of Buffalo say he was not seen at practice.

Case Keenum will start if Allen doesn't play Sunday. Keenum started 14 games for the Vikings in 2017, leading them to the NFC title game where they were smashed by the Eagles. He last started a game Week 18 last season with the Browns.

The Bills have ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau, both of whom are key starters on defense. Poyer will miss his second straight game due to an elbow injury while Rosseau is dealing with a high-ankle sprain.

