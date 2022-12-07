Cam Dantzler designated to return from injured reserve

Just in time for the stretch run, the Minnesota Vikings are getting one of their top defensive players back. On Thursday, the Vikings designated cornerback Cam Dantzler for return from injured reserve.

Dantzler missed four games with an ankle injury but has been cleared for takeoff just in time for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, assuming things go well in pratice this week and he's activated for game.

How big is Dantzler to the defense? We're about to find out.

Minnesota's defense allowed an average of 238 passing yards to starting quarterbacks in the seven full games Dantzler played before he suffered the ankle injury against the Washington Commanders in Week 9.

Aaron Rodgers – 195 yards

Jalen Hurts – 333 yards

Jared Goff – 277 yards

Andy Dalton – 236 yards

Justin Fields – 208 yards

Teddy Bridgewater – 329 yards

Kyler Murray – 326 yards

In the four games without Dantzler the Vikings were chewed up and spit out by Josh Allen (330 yards), Dak Prescott (276 yards), Mac Jones (382 yards) and Mike White (369 yards). Prescott did his damage despite throwing just three passes over the final 23 minutes of the game.

Getting lit up for 300+ yards by the high-powered passing attacks of the Dolphins, Bills and Cowboys is one thing, but being carved up by the Patriots and Jets, whose passing offenses rank in the bottom half of the NFL, isn't the mark of a defense capable of stopping the best of the best in the playoffs.

Even though Dantzler is expected back this week, the Vikings have a 21-day window to either activate him or keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the season. The same goes for rookie running back Ty Chandler, who has been designated to return to the practice squad.