Cameron Dantzler returns to the injury report on Wednesday

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler has returned to the injury report as he was limited on Wednesday due to an ankle injury.

Dantzler originally injured his ankle in the Vikings' win over Washington in Week 9 and spent four weeks on injured reserve. Dantzler returned in a loss to the Lions in Week 14 but allowed a 157.9 passer rating and a touchdown to DJ Chark on five targets.

After battling an illness last week, Dantzler was active but did not play a single snap in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

If Dantzler is unable to go, it could be another opportunity for Duke Shelley, who ranks 19th out of 132 qualifying cornerbacks in Pro Football Focus's coverage grades this season.

The Vikings also received good news on the status of linebacker Brian Asamoah. The third-round rookie was limited on Tuesday with an ankle injury but practiced in full on Wednesday.

Garrett Bradbury didn't practice for the second straight day after aggravating a back injury in a car accident on Saturday night and Adam Thielen was listed as limited due to a non-injury-related rest day. Patrick Jones (illness) was also removed from the report after being a full participant for the second straight day.

The Giants continue to monitor their own injury situations as cornerback Adoree' Jackson did not practice for the second straight day due to a knee injury. Reserve guard Shane Lemieux was also absent with a toe injury.

In addition, three Giants starters were limited for the second straight day including edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, defensive tackle Leonard Williams, and right tackle Evan Neal. Nick Vannett was also limited with a shoulder injury.

The Vikings and Giants will practice for the final time on Thursday as they prepare to meet at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon.