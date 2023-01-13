Can Adoree' Jackson slow down Justin Jefferson? Probably not.

He's the Giants' best cornerback but can he hang with the best WR in the league?

There's been a lot of talk this week about how important cornerback Adoree' Jackson is to the New York Giants defense, but when it comes to facing the best of the best on the other side of the line of scrimmage, Jackson has not been a game changer this season.

He's been out since injuring his knee in Week 11, but in the ten games he's played this season he's only faced elite wide receivers twice: Week 3 against the Cowboys and Week 8 against the Seahawks, who boast CeeDee Lamb, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, respectively.

"Jackson is a proven veteran corner who is undoubtedly an upgrade from anyone else on the Giants’ roster. But he has been battling an injury and isn’t in the same category as someone like Jaire Alexander as a shutdown corner," says Purple Insider's Matthew Coller.

"We can still expect the giants to dedicate a ton of attention with safeties to Justin Jefferson and still expect him to have a big game against them."

Jackson typically lines up as a wide corner, so he'll certainly get his first dose of Justin Jefferson on Sunday. The last time the Giants faced Jefferson they were scorched 12 times for 133 yards and a touchdown, doing most of his damage – 7 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown – against Fabian Moreau.

Here's how Jackson has fared game-by-game this season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Week 1: Giants vs. Titans

Jackson allowed one catch on three targets. It was a 27-yard strike to Treylon Burks. Derrick Henry had a drop on one of the other passes into Jackson's coverage.

Week 2: Giants vs. Panthers

He finished with zero catches allowed on four targets and had one pass breakup.

Week 3: Giants vs. Cowboys

Jackson was obliterated by CeeDee Lamb, who had six catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, while four other receptions went for first downs while Jackson covered him.

Week 4: Giants vs. Bears

Jackson was targeted four times, all while covering Darnell Mooney, and he allowed three catches for 76 yards, including one that went for 56 yards.

Week 5: Giants vs. Packers

Jackson was targeted three times and two were caught for 27 yards and a first down.

Week 6: Giants vs. Ravens

Lamar Jackson threw Jackson's way four times and just one was caught for four yards. The Ravens were without their best receiver, Rashod Bateman.

Week 7: Giants vs. Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence targeted Jackson eight times and completed half of them for 38 yards and a couple of first downs. Jackson had two pass breakups in the game.

Week 8: Giants vs. Seahawks

Geno Smith went at Jackson all game and lit him up with seven completions on 10 targets for 64 yards and a touchdown. And it would've been worse if not for two drops. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett both got Jackson for two catches, with one of Lockett's going for a touchdown.

Week 10: Giants vs. Texans

Jackson had an interception and allowed just four receptions for 33 yards despite being targeted 10 times.

Week 11: Giants vs. Lions

Jackson was injured just 18 defensive snaps into the game and he was not targeted.